Fiji

National Fire Authority Honors Retiring Staff: End of an Era

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:26 pm EST
The National Fire Authority (NFA) recently honored two of its long-serving staff members, Mileta Seniroqa, Manager of Human Resources and Corporate Service, and Joji Duikoro, Sub Officer (SO) Special Projects, with a farewell ceremony at its headquarters. The event saw the attendance of senior staff from various divisions across the country.

Acknowledging the Service

The gathering was graced by the presence of NFA Board Chairman John O’Connor, CEO Puamau Sowane, Chief Fire Officer Qionilau Moceitai, and other senior management and staff members. Sowane expressed the mixed emotions of the occasion, acknowledging the sacrifices made by both Seniroqa and Duikoro during their decades of service. He commended their hard work, dedication, and devotion to the NFA.

A Tribute to Legacy

The NFA family expressed their gratitude for the significant contributions made by the retirees. The event was not merely a farewell but a celebration of the legacy of service and commitment that Seniroqa and Duikoro brought to the organization. Every member present extended their best wishes for the future endeavors of the retirees.

End of an Era

This event marked the end of an era for the NFA. The departure of these two stalwarts signifies a change of guard in the top echelons of the organization. However, their legacy of service, commitment, and dedication will continue to inspire the existing and future members of the NFA.

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

