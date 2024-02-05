Fiji's Real Estate Conference Sparks Debate Over Property Valuation

The 5th National Real Estate Conference in Fiji recently concluded, marking a pivotal moment for the island nation's property sector. Over 100 stakeholders, including property valuers, real estate agents, and investors, convened to discuss the local market's opportunities, challenges, and future expectations.

Valuation Controversy Takes Center Stage

A significant portion of the conference was dedicated to the contentious issue of residential property valuation. The matter has stirred public concern due to escalating prices and doubts regarding the fairness and standards of valuation. At the heart of the debate were property valuers and real estate agents, each accusing the other of inflating property prices.

Taraivini Ratumudu, President of the Fiji Institute of Valuers and Estate Management, underscored the discrepancies between valuations and the pricing strategies utilized by agents. In contrast, real estate agents argued that they rely on valuers' guidelines to set prices and that the valuers should shoulder the blame for soaring costs.

Market Forces and Standards

Anand Krishna Goundar, President of the Real Estate Association of Fiji, pointed out that ultimately, market demand and sellers' decisions determine a property's final sale price. Anil Prasad, a real estate agent, concurred, adding that demand within specific locales significantly influences property prices.

Another topic of discussion was the standards applied in property appraisals. Fiji adopted the International Valuation Standards (IVS) in 2017. These guidelines promote transparency and consistency in valuations, although they are voluntary and not enforced by the IVS Council.

Economic Impact of Real Estate

The real estate sector's contribution to Fiji's economy was also underscored during the conference. Acting Prime Minister described it as a hotspot for property investments, contributing around $287 million, approximately three per cent, to the economy’s annual output. Quarterly reports from the Reserve Bank of Fiji reveal a notable increase in lending to the real estate sector, indicating growing confidence in the market.