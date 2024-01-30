Fiji's Prime Minister Refuses to Reinstate Ousted Education Minister

In a decisive move, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka confirmed that the ousted education minister of Fiji, Aseri Radrodro, will not be reinstated to his former position. Instead, Radrodro will continue to serve as a backbencher in Parliament. This decision followed a meeting between Rabuka and his three Deputy Prime Ministers, Manoa Kamiica, Biman Prasad, and Viliame Gavoka.

Radrodro's Unsuccessful Attempt at Reconciliation

Despite the traditional Fijian gesture of matanigasau, an apology presented by Radrodro and Ratu Inoke Takiveikata, a pardoned coup prisoner, Rabuka remained resolute. He stated that these gestures hold no sway over his decision to remove Radrodro from the Cabinet.

Expectations from Radrodro

Rabuka has informed the Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) about his firm decision and anticipates Radrodro will utilize his experience to contribute to Parliament and various committees. Both Radrodro and Ratu Inoke declined to comment to the press regarding the situation, following their matanigasau at Rabuka's residence in Suva.

Underlying Political Tensions

The decision to not reinstate Radrodro comes in the wake of an alleged scandal and a complaint lodged against the SODELPA leader and Deputy Prime Minister. The SODELPA board was unanimous in its request to Rabuka to reinstate Radrodro. However, Rabuka stood his ground, implying that SODELPA is free to join the opposition FijiFirst party, provided they dissolve the existing coalition agreement with other parties. This situation has sparked potential internal Coalition division, with a faction of SODELPA remaining in support of the ousted Minister for Education, thereby highlighting potential instability and uncertainty in the government.