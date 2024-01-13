en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fiji

Fiji’s Constitutional Offices Commission Reviews Salaries of High-Ranking Officials

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:46 pm EST
Fiji’s Constitutional Offices Commission Reviews Salaries of High-Ranking Officials

The Constitutional Offices Commission (COC) of Fiji has embarked on a comprehensive review of the salary structures for high-ranking public officials, including constitutional office holders. This move, prompted by the discovery of excessively inflated salaries among these officials, aims to establish fairness and transparency in the remuneration of public servants. Attorney-General Siromi Turaga revealed that some of these salaries had soared to nearly half a million dollars, an amount deemed excessive by the commission.

Independent Panel for Review

As part of the review process, an independent panel will be assembled to ensure objectivity and impartiality. This move is expected to mitigate any potential bias and corruption in the system, thereby upholding the integrity of the public service.

Appointments on Hold

Amid this review, the COC has put on hold the appointment of officers to vacant positions. The rationale behind this decision lies in the current remuneration terms – appointing officers at this juncture would mean locking in their salaries based on the existing, potentially inflated structures. Once the review is complete, appointments will be made by the President under the new salary terms.

Operational Challenges

Attorney-General Turaga also underscored the operational challenges the COC faces. The lack of a dedicated secretariat to manage its affairs and the absence or inadequacy of standard operating procedures (SOPs) were particularly pointed out. Efforts are currently underway to establish these SOPs and enhance the regularity of updates from the COC, thereby improving the efficiency and effectiveness of the commission.

Scope of the Review

The review encompasses the salaries of key positions such as the military commander, police commissioner, public prosecutions director, corrections commissioner, central bank governor, parliamentary secretary-general, electoral commission chair and members, and the auditor-general. This initiative by the COC represents a significant step towards ensuring fairness and transparency in the remuneration of Fiji’s high-ranking public officials.

0
Fiji
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Fiji

See more
2 hours ago
Fiji's Innovative Proposal to Improve Disabled Transportation Receives Support
In a bold move that promises to significantly improve the lives of disabled individuals in Fiji, the country’s Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection, Lynda Tabuya, has announced a proposal to transform the existing bus fare assistance program into a cash assistance scheme. The Spinal Injury Association of Fiji has lauded this initiative, highlighting
Fiji's Innovative Proposal to Improve Disabled Transportation Receives Support
Yees Seafood Director Calls for Faster Work Permit Processing
1 day ago
Yees Seafood Director Calls for Faster Work Permit Processing
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
2 days ago
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
Parents Laud Early Back-to-School Financial Support from Government
8 hours ago
Parents Laud Early Back-to-School Financial Support from Government
Fiji Bitter Wairiki 7s Volleyball Competition: A Bold Move to Revive Volleyball in Taveuni
1 day ago
Fiji Bitter Wairiki 7s Volleyball Competition: A Bold Move to Revive Volleyball in Taveuni
Rugby Legend Eyes Coaching Role, PNG Pepes Win, and More Pacific Sports Updates
1 day ago
Rugby Legend Eyes Coaching Role, PNG Pepes Win, and More Pacific Sports Updates
Latest Headlines
World News
Vietnam's Healthcare Transformation: A Focus on Quality and Patient Safety
5 seconds
Vietnam's Healthcare Transformation: A Focus on Quality and Patient Safety
Dexcom Forecasts Strong Growth, Submits New Glucose Sensor 'Stelo' for FDA Approval
1 min
Dexcom Forecasts Strong Growth, Submits New Glucose Sensor 'Stelo' for FDA Approval
Leeds United Targets Nottingham Forest's Neco Williams and Rangers' Borna Barisic
2 mins
Leeds United Targets Nottingham Forest's Neco Williams and Rangers' Borna Barisic
St. Jude Researchers Discover New Therapeutic Target for Acute Myeloid Leukemia
2 mins
St. Jude Researchers Discover New Therapeutic Target for Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Bengal Governor Satisfied with Explanation for Delay in TMC Leader's Arrest
3 mins
Bengal Governor Satisfied with Explanation for Delay in TMC Leader's Arrest
Cincinnati Bengals' D.J. Reader Advocates for Team's Core Stability; Jake Browning Lauded
3 mins
Cincinnati Bengals' D.J. Reader Advocates for Team's Core Stability; Jake Browning Lauded
15% Rise in Asian American Eligible Voters: A Transformative Shift in U.S. Politics
3 mins
15% Rise in Asian American Eligible Voters: A Transformative Shift in U.S. Politics
UMass Minutemen Secure Victory Over Merrimack Warriors in HEA Matchup
4 mins
UMass Minutemen Secure Victory Over Merrimack Warriors in HEA Matchup
Diet's Significant Role in Health: Current Research and Insights
4 mins
Diet's Significant Role in Health: Current Research and Insights
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
4 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
9 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
11 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
11 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
12 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
14 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
15 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
16 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
16 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app