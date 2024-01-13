Fiji’s Constitutional Offices Commission Reviews Salaries of High-Ranking Officials

The Constitutional Offices Commission (COC) of Fiji has embarked on a comprehensive review of the salary structures for high-ranking public officials, including constitutional office holders. This move, prompted by the discovery of excessively inflated salaries among these officials, aims to establish fairness and transparency in the remuneration of public servants. Attorney-General Siromi Turaga revealed that some of these salaries had soared to nearly half a million dollars, an amount deemed excessive by the commission.

Independent Panel for Review

As part of the review process, an independent panel will be assembled to ensure objectivity and impartiality. This move is expected to mitigate any potential bias and corruption in the system, thereby upholding the integrity of the public service.

Appointments on Hold

Amid this review, the COC has put on hold the appointment of officers to vacant positions. The rationale behind this decision lies in the current remuneration terms – appointing officers at this juncture would mean locking in their salaries based on the existing, potentially inflated structures. Once the review is complete, appointments will be made by the President under the new salary terms.

Operational Challenges

Attorney-General Turaga also underscored the operational challenges the COC faces. The lack of a dedicated secretariat to manage its affairs and the absence or inadequacy of standard operating procedures (SOPs) were particularly pointed out. Efforts are currently underway to establish these SOPs and enhance the regularity of updates from the COC, thereby improving the efficiency and effectiveness of the commission.

Scope of the Review

The review encompasses the salaries of key positions such as the military commander, police commissioner, public prosecutions director, corrections commissioner, central bank governor, parliamentary secretary-general, electoral commission chair and members, and the auditor-general. This initiative by the COC represents a significant step towards ensuring fairness and transparency in the remuneration of Fiji’s high-ranking public officials.