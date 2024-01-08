en English
Fiji

Farmers in Tailevu Face Uncertainty as Land Lease Renewals Stall

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:55 pm EST
Farmers in Tailevu Face Uncertainty as Land Lease Renewals Stall

The tranquil landscapes of Waimaro, Tailevu, are marred by an undercurrent of strife. Birendar Singh, a former dairy farmer, has confronted grave challenges over the past five years as the yavusa Bau landowners discontinued the renewal of his farm’s lease. The outcome is a stark transformation from milking cows to navigating roads as a truck driver, all to keep his family afloat.

The Ripple Effect of Lease Non-Renewals

The tendrils of this predicament extend beyond Singh. His neighbors, Raja Rattan Sami and Velaidan Raja, have had their farm leases unceremoniously cut short since 2019. This series of non-renewals has left a community of farmers grappling with uncertainty and financial strain as they scramble to find alternative livelihoods.

Unresolved Disputes and Allegations

Shartika Prasad, Singh’s wife, paints a picture of a family battling bureaucracy and injustice. Despite clearing their arrears as directed by the iTaukei Land Trust Board (TLTB) in hopes of lease extension, their efforts were allegedly thwarted by a member of the mataqali, or landowning unit. Amidst these trials, the family claims they were solicited for ‘rent,’ a grievance they raised with both the TLTB and police, but to no avail.

Unanswered Concerns and an Uncertain Future

During a joint taskforce public consultation on land in December, their advisory counselor sought to bring their lease concerns to light. However, the TLTB representative’s response indicated that the mataqali had other intentions for the land, leaving the Singh family and other affected farmers in a state of limbo. With no formal warning or resolution provided by the TLTB regarding the lease situation, these families are left to ponder their future, underscored by a sense of fear and uncertainty.

Fiji
Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

