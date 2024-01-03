en English
Fiji

Amitesh Deo Calls for Increased Environmental Responsibility in 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:56 pm EST
Amitesh Deo Calls for Increased Environmental Responsibility in 2024

As we step into 2024, Amitesh Deo, founder of the Pacific Recycling Foundation (PRF) and CEO of Waste Recyclers Fiji Ltd, has underscored the urgency of amplifying efforts in recognizing the fundamental right to a clean environment. In an era where environmental consciousness is steadily on the rise, his message serves as a potent reminder of our shared responsibility towards the planet.

Individual Action for Collective Impact

Deo’s emphasis on the pivotal role of every citizen in creating a sustainable world reflects a shift from systemic blame to individual accountability. Acknowledging the burgeoning environmental awareness, he encourages people to adopt and advocate for sustainable practices. A cleaner world, he believes, is not just a collective obligation but an individual one.

Extension of Waste Management Services

Deo also sheds light on the disparities in waste management, stressing the need for basic services to reach informal, rural, and marginalized communities. His call for inclusivity in environmental efforts is a significant step towards equitable waste management. Expressing his gratitude towards individuals and corporations championing sustainability, he aspires to spread this culture of environmental kindness.

Stakeholders in Environmental Stewardship

Furthermore, Deo invites contemplation from all stakeholders – the Government, private sector, and communities. He urges them to reflect on the future of waste management and environmental stewardship. His appeal for collective action is a testament to the intertwined roles of various entities in shaping a greener future.

Reiterating the commitment of PRF and Waste Recyclers Fiji Ltd to reshaping the recycling sector in Fiji, Deo envisages a future steered by human and environmental rights advocacy and innovative approaches. As we venture further into 2024, his call to action serves as a beacon, guiding us towards a cleaner, kinder world.

Fiji
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

