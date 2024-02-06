'Fenkil: Tunes of Liberation' - Massawa Celebrates 34th Anniversary of Historic Operation

Marking a historic milestone, the city of Massawa is set to host the 34th anniversary celebration of the 'Fenkil' Operation from February 9th to 11th. The event themed "Fenkil: Tunes of Liberation" is meticulously curated to reverberate the echoes of the past, while fostering unity and remembrance.

The Fenkil Celebration: A Reflection of History

Overseen by Ms. Zeineb Omar, chairperson of the Holidays Coordination Committee in the Northern Red Sea Region, the three-day event promises a medley of activities. The program is designed not just to commemorate, but to educate, inspire, and foster a sense of unity among participants. From sporting events and knowledge competitions to educational seminars, the Fenkil celebration is set to be a vibrant tapestry of engagement.

Immersive Experiences and Cultural Exchange

The event will also feature exhibitions with a focus on photography and sculptures pertaining to the historic operation, offering an immersive experience for attendees. Community gatherings form a significant part of the celebration, designed to enhance the commemorative atmosphere and foster a sense of unity and solidarity among participants. Ms. Zeineb Omar has extended an invitation to individuals both within the country and internationally, urging them to participate and honor the memory of the 'Fenkil' Operation.

A Glimpse into the Past: Highlights of the Event

A significant highlight of the event is the guided tours to historical sites, offering attendees an intimate glimpse into the past. In-depth seminars are also on the agenda, designed to provide a comprehensive understanding of the historic operation. The event will culminate in a half-marathon race accredited by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), adding a competitive edge to the celebration.