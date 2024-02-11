Female Uber Passengers in Fulham Face Late-Night Safety Risks Due to LTNs

Female Uber passengers in Fulham, London, are grappling with a chilling safety predicament. The introduction of Low Traffic Neighbourhoods (LTNs) by the London Borough of Hammersmith and Fulham has compelled Uber drivers to abandon rides within the zone to avoid hefty fines. Consequently, women are being unceremoniously dropped off at boundary roads, leaving them to navigate the desolate streets alone under the cloak of darkness.

Advertisment

A Council Initiative with Unintended Consequences

The LTN scheme, which permits black cabs and local minicabs to enter the zone without fear of penalties, has drawn criticism from female passengers who feel exposed and vulnerable. While the initiative aims to reduce traffic congestion and promote greener transportation, it has inadvertently created an environment of potential risk, particularly during late-night hours.

Hillary Cannon, a local business owner, expressed her concerns in a letter to the council, highlighting an alarming incident where a 22-year-old woman was left to walk home for 15 minutes at 3 am. This occurred while the police were actively pursuing a local sex attacker. The council's response to Ms. Cannon's plea for reconsideration has been less than reassuring.

Advertisment

"Walk of Fear": The Unseen Plight of Women in Fulham

Made in Chelsea star Tabitha Willett has also spoken out about her harrowing experiences, recounting instances where she had to walk in the dark to meet minicabs. This "walk of fear", as Ms. Willett describes it, underscores the urgent need for the council and Uber to find a resolution to this escalating safety issue.

The council has proposed offering Uber free access through cameras for pick-ups and drop-offs within the LTN. However, Uber has not yet agreed to this solution due to data protection concerns. As negotiations between the council and Uber continue, women in Fulham remain in a precarious position, balancing their safety with the convenience of ride-sharing services.

Advertisment

A Stalemate: Uber and the Council at an Impasse

Despite the council's attempts to address the issue, the stalemate persists. Uber has stated they are engaged in conversations with the council to find a solution. However, the company's reluctance to share data due to privacy concerns has hindered progress. As the situation unfolds, the women of Fulham are left in limbo, their safety hanging in the balance.

The LTN scheme in Fulham, initially intended to improve the quality of life for residents, has inadvertently created a safety crisis for female Uber passengers. The exemption of black cabs and local minicabs from penalties, coupled with Uber's reluctance to compromise on data protection, has resulted in a distressing predicament. Women are now forced to walk alone on boundary roads late at night, putting them at potential risk. As the council and Uber continue their negotiations, the women of Fulham await a resolution to this escalating safety concern.