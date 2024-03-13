Female entrepreneurs highlight market challenges at Afghanistan-Iran exhibition

The joint Afghanistan-Iran exhibition, a significant event aimed at fostering trade relations and showcasing entrepreneurial talent, particularly among women, recently took place at the Kabul Intercontinental Hotel. This gathering not only highlighted the innovative products created by female entrepreneurs but also underscored their plea for more opportunities to access viable markets. With around 30 entrepreneurs in attendance, the exhibition served as a crucial platform for Iranian products and handmade items crafted by Afghan women, drawing participants from Afghanistan's remote provinces.

Empowering Female Entrepreneurs

Among the participants was Shiba Tahiri, a merchant from Badakhshan, who traveled to Kabul to showcase her products. "I invested thousands of AFN here and, thankfully, received a warm welcome from the public, selling many products," she shared, reflecting the positive impact of such events on local businesses. Remarkably, half of the stalls were operated by women who, under the Taliban's rule, have been denied education. Hamira, a former engineering student turned entrepreneur, shared her journey of starting a business with her sister amidst educational constraints. "This is my first exhibition, and the experience has been positive," she said, highlighting the exhibition's role in empowering women like her.

Iranian-Afghan Collaboration: A Gateway to New Opportunities

The exhibition also provided Iranian vendors an opportunity to penetrate the Afghan market, which, according to Mohammad Ali Madadi, an Iranian merchant, was met with encouraging reception from the Afghan people. "The Afghan people's reception of Iranian products has been very encouraging," he noted, indicating the potential for increased trade collaboration between the two nations. Despite the remarkable turnout, Hamid Kalal Rustaqi, another Iranian seller, expressed hopes for attracting more investment and the presence of trade experts in future events.

Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

While the exhibition marked a significant step towards enhancing market opportunities for female entrepreneurs and strengthening Afghan-Iran trade relations, it also shed light on the challenges faced by these entrepreneurs, especially concerning market access and visibility for their products. The Afghan Chamber of Commerce and Investment reported that Afghanistan's exports to Iran are at their lowest level, suggesting the need for more such exhibitions and initiatives to boost trade and empower local entrepreneurs.

As this joint exhibition concludes, the story of these entrepreneurs, particularly the women who have turned challenges into opportunities, remains a testament to the resilience and entrepreneurial spirit that can pave the way for economic empowerment and cross-border collaboration. The event not only served as a marketplace but also as a platform for voices calling for greater market access and support for women in business, a narrative that continues to unfold in Afghanistan's evolving economic landscape.