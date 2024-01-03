Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss

When it comes to weight loss, a new diet plan is making headlines. The Fast 800 diet, devised by Dr. Michael Mosley, promises not only rapid weight loss but also long-term sustainability. This multi-stage plan begins with a rigorous 800-calorie per day regimen, which lasts from two to twelve weeks. The aim here is to plunge the body into a state of ketosis by steering clear of sugar and high-carb foods such as bread, cereals, cakes, and pasta. Instead, the diet encourages consumption of meat, seafood, fish, and non-starchy vegetables.

Transitioning into a Balanced Regimen

After the stringent initial phase, the Fast 800 diet switches gears to a pattern where calories are restricted to 800 for two days each week, while the remaining five days are characterized by a hearty Mediterranean diet. This pattern continues until the dieter achieves their weight loss goal. To maintain this new weight, Dr. Mosley recommends a persistent avoidance of carb-rich foods, thereby maintaining the state of ketosis.

A Recipe for Success

In line with the Fast 800 diet principles, Dr. Mosley has concocted a recipe for flourless ham, cheese, and spinach muffins. Ingredients include cream cheese, eggs, ground almonds, baking powder, gruyere or cheddar cheese, ham, and spinach. These muffins are designed to support weight loss ambitions while keeping dieters satiated, eliminating the need for carbohydrates.

Comprehensive Approach to Weight Loss

According to Dr. Mosley, the Fast 800 diet is not just about quick weight loss. It also aims to reduce the risk of chronic diseases through the incorporation of time-restricted eating and intermittent fasting. Its recommendation of a broadly Mediterranean-style diet and fermented foods promises health benefits beyond mere weight loss. To aid dieters on this journey, The Fast 800 program offers a 7-day free trial and access to a collection of 700+ recipes and nutritionist-developed meal plans.