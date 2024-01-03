en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
World

Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:18 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 10:37 am EST
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss

When it comes to weight loss, a new diet plan is making headlines. The Fast 800 diet, devised by Dr. Michael Mosley, promises not only rapid weight loss but also long-term sustainability. This multi-stage plan begins with a rigorous 800-calorie per day regimen, which lasts from two to twelve weeks. The aim here is to plunge the body into a state of ketosis by steering clear of sugar and high-carb foods such as bread, cereals, cakes, and pasta. Instead, the diet encourages consumption of meat, seafood, fish, and non-starchy vegetables.

Transitioning into a Balanced Regimen

After the stringent initial phase, the Fast 800 diet switches gears to a pattern where calories are restricted to 800 for two days each week, while the remaining five days are characterized by a hearty Mediterranean diet. This pattern continues until the dieter achieves their weight loss goal. To maintain this new weight, Dr. Mosley recommends a persistent avoidance of carb-rich foods, thereby maintaining the state of ketosis.

A Recipe for Success

In line with the Fast 800 diet principles, Dr. Mosley has concocted a recipe for flourless ham, cheese, and spinach muffins. Ingredients include cream cheese, eggs, ground almonds, baking powder, gruyere or cheddar cheese, ham, and spinach. These muffins are designed to support weight loss ambitions while keeping dieters satiated, eliminating the need for carbohydrates.

Comprehensive Approach to Weight Loss

According to Dr. Mosley, the Fast 800 diet is not just about quick weight loss. It also aims to reduce the risk of chronic diseases through the incorporation of time-restricted eating and intermittent fasting. Its recommendation of a broadly Mediterranean-style diet and fermented foods promises health benefits beyond mere weight loss. To aid dieters on this journey, The Fast 800 program offers a 7-day free trial and access to a collection of 700+ recipes and nutritionist-developed meal plans.

0
World
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

World

See more
17 seconds ago
UK Residents Urged to Complete 'Expression of Wishes' Form to Safeguard Pension Assets
In the United Kingdom, the public is being urged to fill out a critical form, known as the ‘expression of wishes,’ to safeguard their pensions in the event of their demise. This form serves as a formal request to steer your pension savings to your selected recipients if you pass away before claiming your pension.
UK Residents Urged to Complete 'Expression of Wishes' Form to Safeguard Pension Assets
Alexander Dugin: Military Victory the Only Way for Russia in Ukraine Conflict
28 seconds ago
Alexander Dugin: Military Victory the Only Way for Russia in Ukraine Conflict
Fremont Accident: Teenager Struck by Pickup Truck in Jaywalking Incident
28 seconds ago
Fremont Accident: Teenager Struck by Pickup Truck in Jaywalking Incident
Nomad Coffee Bar to Brew New Life into Milwaukee's Vel R. Phillips Plaza
20 seconds ago
Nomad Coffee Bar to Brew New Life into Milwaukee's Vel R. Phillips Plaza
Fleetwood Signs Patterson Amid Owner's Legal Turmoil; Other Key Football Transfers
22 seconds ago
Fleetwood Signs Patterson Amid Owner's Legal Turmoil; Other Key Football Transfers
Tommy Freeman: The Versatile Catalyst of Northampton Saints' Success
27 seconds ago
Tommy Freeman: The Versatile Catalyst of Northampton Saints' Success
Latest Headlines
World News
Fleetwood Signs Patterson Amid Owner's Legal Turmoil; Other Key Football Transfers
22 seconds
Fleetwood Signs Patterson Amid Owner's Legal Turmoil; Other Key Football Transfers
Tommy Freeman: The Versatile Catalyst of Northampton Saints' Success
27 seconds
Tommy Freeman: The Versatile Catalyst of Northampton Saints' Success
Lancashire Heeler: American Kennel Club’s Newest Recognized Breed
39 seconds
Lancashire Heeler: American Kennel Club’s Newest Recognized Breed
Bangladesh Arson Attack Victims Demand Justice, Point Finger at BNP-Jamaat
2 mins
Bangladesh Arson Attack Victims Demand Justice, Point Finger at BNP-Jamaat
Qatar University's Symbolic Garden: A Tribute to Palestine
2 mins
Qatar University's Symbolic Garden: A Tribute to Palestine
Ringing in a Fresh Start: How Alarm Tones and Natural Rhythms Influence Wakefulness
2 mins
Ringing in a Fresh Start: How Alarm Tones and Natural Rhythms Influence Wakefulness
Utilizing the Offseason: Pursuit of Golfing Excellence
2 mins
Utilizing the Offseason: Pursuit of Golfing Excellence
Study Sheds Light on Diversity in US Health Professions Programs
2 mins
Study Sheds Light on Diversity in US Health Professions Programs
Nagaland at 60: A Journey of Trials, Triumphs, and Hopes for the Future
3 mins
Nagaland at 60: A Journey of Trials, Triumphs, and Hopes for the Future
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
47 mins
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
48 mins
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
1 hour
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app