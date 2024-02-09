Fashion's Future Shines: LVMH Prize Announces 2024 Semifinalists

In a global celebration of emerging talent, the LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers has unveiled its 20 semifinalists for the 2024 edition. From an impressive pool of over 2,500 applicants, these visionaries represent 18 countries and a myriad of design aesthetics.

A Melting Pot of Cultures and Creativity

The 2024 semifinalists hail from diverse backgrounds, with first-time participants from Mexico, Moldova, and Togo. This cultural mosaic is a testament to the prize's commitment to nurturing talent worldwide, reflecting the rich tapestry of the fashion world.

Delphine Arnault, Executive Vice President of Louis Vuitton and founder of the LVMH Prize, expressed her admiration for the designers: "Their unique and distinctive designs are truly inspiring, and we are particularly excited to see the return of sophisticated womenswear collections."

The Race to Paris

On February 29 and March 1, 2024, the semifinalists will present their collections in Paris, the beating heart of the fashion universe. Simultaneously, the LVMH Prize will host a digital exhibition on its website, allowing a global audience to witness the creations of these burgeoning artists.

From February 29 to March 5, the public will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite candidates. Meanwhile, the LVMH Prize Committee of Experts, comprising esteemed fashion industry veterans, will select the eight finalists.

A Triptych of Triumph

The 2024 edition introduces the Savoir-Faire Prize, joining the main LVMH Prize and the Karl Lagerfeld Prize. This new accolade honors technical expertise, innovation, and craftsmanship, further emphasizing the importance of preserving artisanal skills in the rapidly evolving fashion landscape.

The winner of the main LVMH Prize will receive a €400,000 endowment and a one-year custom mentorship from the LVMH Group. The Karl Lagerfeld Prize, awarded to the runner-up, includes a €200,000 endowment and mentorship. The Savoir-Faire Prize recipient will be granted a €100,000 endowment.

As the LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers enters its newest chapter, the anticipation grows for the unveiling of the eight finalists. The global audience eagerly awaits the opportunity to witness the creative prowess of these exceptional talents, each poised to leave an indelible mark on the world of fashion.

In February and March, the spotlight will shine on Paris as these 20 visionaries present their collections, vying for the prestigious LVMH Prize, the Karl Lagerfeld Prize, and the newly minted Savoir-Faire Prize. Amidst this convergence of cultures and creativity, the world will bear witness to the future of fashion, unfolding in a symphony of innovation and artistry.