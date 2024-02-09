Fajita Pete's Brings Authentic Tex-Mex Flavors to The Block Northway

In the heart of Ross Township, Pittsburgh, a new culinary journey is about to unfold. Fajita Pete's, a beloved Tex-Mex restaurant chain based in Texas, will be opening its doors at The Block Northway on February 12. This exciting development comes shortly after the closure of Wahlburgers in the shopping center.

A Symphony of Flavors

Fajita Pete's has carved a niche for itself in the competitive world of Tex-Mex cuisine with its authentic dishes that are as vibrant as they are flavorful. The menu is a testament to the rich heritage of Texan and Mexican culinary traditions, featuring handmade tortillas, mouthwatering fajitas, and an array of freshly prepared sides.

The star attractions are undoubtedly the award-winning fajitas, available in a variety of options including chicken, carnitas, veggie, beef, and shrimp. But the culinary adventure doesn't stop there. Diners can also indulge in tacos, burritos, salads, quesadillas, and a selection of sides that promise to delight the palate.

To complement the meal, Fajita Pete's offers a range of refreshing margaritas and beers. For those with a sweet tooth, there's a tempting array of desserts to round off the dining experience.

A New Chapter in Pittsburgh

The new location at The Block Northway will occupy a spacious 1,700 square foot area, allowing ample room for diners to enjoy their meals in comfort. The restaurant will offer dine-in, takeout, and catering services, ensuring that customers have the flexibility to enjoy their favorite dishes in the setting of their choice.

Chris Mabry and his wife Brittny, a proud Fox Chapel graduate, will be at the helm of this new venture. Their passion for food and dedication to exceptional service promise to make Fajita Pete's a standout addition to Pittsburgh's culinary landscape.

A Welcome Addition to The Block Northway

The arrival of Fajita Pete's at The Block Northway is a welcome change following the recent closure of Wahlburgers. The restaurant's commitment to authentic Tex-Mex cuisine and exceptional service is sure to resonate with the local community and draw in food enthusiasts from across the city.

As Pittsburgh prepares to welcome Fajita Pete's into its fold, there's a palpable sense of anticipation in the air. The promise of authentic Tex-Mex flavors, the warmth of family-owned hospitality, and the joy of sharing a meal in good company are all elements that make this new opening a truly exciting event.

On February 12, the doors of Fajita Pete's will swing open, inviting food lovers to embark on a culinary journey that celebrates the vibrant tapestry of Tex-Mex cuisine. It's a story of tradition, innovation, and the simple pleasure of sharing a meal with loved ones. And it's a story that's about to get even more delicious with the arrival of Fajita Pete's at The Block Northway.

As the sun sets on another day in Ross Township, the anticipation for the grand opening of Fajita Pete's continues to build. The new location, nestled within The Block Northway, stands ready to welcome diners with its warm ambiance, authentic Tex-Mex dishes, and the promise of a memorable dining experience.

From the award-winning fajitas to the freshly prepared sides and desserts, every dish at Fajita Pete's is a testament to the restaurant's commitment to quality and authenticity. And with Chris Mabry and his wife Brittny at the helm, customers can expect a level of service that is as exceptional as the food itself.