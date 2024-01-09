en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Lifestyle

Faila’s Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:16 pm EST
Faila’s Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon

In a display of culinary prowess and unyielding endurance, a person or group known as ‘Faila’ has made waves in the world of gastronomy by cooking continuously for 120 hours, marking an unprecedented milestone in the ‘CookathonByFaila.’ This endeavor, which appears to be a marathon cooking session, has set its sights on recognition by the Guinness World Records in 2024.

Setting a New Benchmark

Faila started this audacious culinary journey on the eve of the new year, with the goal of surpassing the current record of 199 hours and 52 minutes. The ongoing cookathon, which has drawn attention from across the nation, has not only exhibited Faila’s culinary skills and perseverance but also brought pride to the people of Ghana.

A Community United

The Konkomba Youth Association has expressed its support and admiration for Faila’s endeavor, noting its positive impact on unity and the northern region of Ghana. This cookathon has transcended the realm of cuisine and has become a symbol of resilience and commitment, inspiring many while engendering a sense of community spirit.

The Journey Continues

Despite concerns about the mental toll, Faila remains resolute in achieving their goal, making regional dishes such as banku and jollof rice. The widespread support and anticipation surrounding the attempt have kept them going, and they have received donations and encouragement from various sources, including the Ghanaian Vice President. As the attempt progresses, the anticipation of reaching 120 hours in the early hours of Saturday continues to electrify the atmosphere.

The ‘CookathonByFaila’ has given a new dimension to the passion for cooking and the spirit of endurance. The burning flame, a symbol of the ongoing effort and passion, continues to illuminate this extraordinary journey, indicating that those involved remain committed to their goal. The involvement of X Corp. hints at the possibility of this endeavor being part of a larger initiative or sponsored by the company. As the cookathon continues, the world watches in anticipation of a new record being set.

0
Lifestyle World
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Lifestyle

See more
5 mins ago
Cookathon By Faila Set for Guinness World Records Recognition
The ‘Cookathon By Faila’ event, held under the aegis of X Corp., has brought together culinary enthusiasts from across the spectrum to create a vibrant gastronomic milieu. The event, which put the spotlight on both novice and seasoned chefs, has been lauded for its scale and diversity. Its impending recognition by the Guinness World Records
Cookathon By Faila Set for Guinness World Records Recognition
Travis Kelce's Culinary Connection: A Friendship Forged in Food
37 mins ago
Travis Kelce's Culinary Connection: A Friendship Forged in Food
Peru's Culinary Scene: A Global Force With Indigenous Ingredients and Innovative Chefs
51 mins ago
Peru's Culinary Scene: A Global Force With Indigenous Ingredients and Innovative Chefs
Dunkin' Donut Supply Methods Unveiled by Franchise Owner
33 mins ago
Dunkin' Donut Supply Methods Unveiled by Franchise Owner
Hunter Hayes Mourns the Loss of His Beloved Dog, Cole
35 mins ago
Hunter Hayes Mourns the Loss of His Beloved Dog, Cole
GMA's Rachel Scott Announces Engagement Live On Air
36 mins ago
GMA's Rachel Scott Announces Engagement Live On Air
Latest Headlines
World News
Ulster Grand Prix: A Historic Race Mired in Challenges, Won't Return in 2024
3 mins
Ulster Grand Prix: A Historic Race Mired in Challenges, Won't Return in 2024
Ekanit Panya Prioritizes Club Over Country, Sparks Controversy
10 mins
Ekanit Panya Prioritizes Club Over Country, Sparks Controversy
Uncertain Discharge Date for Defense Secretary Austin: Pentagon Assures Uninterrupted Duties
13 mins
Uncertain Discharge Date for Defense Secretary Austin: Pentagon Assures Uninterrupted Duties
Ghana's Attorney General Defends 1992 Constitution Amid Calls for Overhaul
16 mins
Ghana's Attorney General Defends 1992 Constitution Amid Calls for Overhaul
Brazil's President Lula Stands Firm: No Pardons for Capital Rioters
16 mins
Brazil's President Lula Stands Firm: No Pardons for Capital Rioters
Shared Compassion and Calls for Justice in Commons Over Post Office Scandal
17 mins
Shared Compassion and Calls for Justice in Commons Over Post Office Scandal
The Pressure Mounts for NFL Coaches on the Hot Seat During the Season
20 mins
The Pressure Mounts for NFL Coaches on the Hot Seat During the Season
Florida GOP Ousts Chairman Joe Gruters Amid Serious Misconduct Allegations
23 mins
Florida GOP Ousts Chairman Joe Gruters Amid Serious Misconduct Allegations
Lucas Moraes Clinches First Dakar Stage Win, Yazeed Al-Rajhi Takes Overall Lead
26 mins
Lucas Moraes Clinches First Dakar Stage Win, Yazeed Al-Rajhi Takes Overall Lead
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
53 mins
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
54 mins
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
54 mins
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
1 hour
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
1 hour
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
5 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
7 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
9 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
12 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app