Exposing the Myth of Success in Gaza, Iraq, and Afghanistan Wars

"Gaza, Iraq, Afghanistan": A Sobering Look at the Futility of War Policies

Ruben Andersson and David Keen, two distinguished scholars, have joined forces to produce a compelling and thought-provoking book titled "Gaza, Iraq, Afghanistan: The Myth of Success, the Reality of Failure." Published in 2023, the work meticulously examines the cyclical nature of war policies implemented in these regions over the past several decades, revealing a disheartening pattern of repeated ineffectiveness.

Unraveling the Myth of Success

Andersson, an anthropologist at the London School of Economics, and Keen, a Professor of Conflict Studies at the University of London, present extensive research to support their argument. By comparing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with a particular focus on Gaza, to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, they demonstrate how decision-makers persistently cling to ineffective policies despite overwhelming evidence of their failure.

The authors contend that the myth of success is perpetuated by a complex web of political, economic, and social factors. This illusion persists even as the body count rises and the destruction of infrastructure deepens.

One of the most striking examples is the Israeli Defense Forces' (IDF) attempts to minimize Palestinian deaths in Gaza. Michael Oren, a former Israeli ambassador to the United States, has argued that the ratio of civilian to soldier deaths in Gaza is roughly half that of the United States and NATO in Iraq and Afghanistan and Kosovo. However, Andersson and Keen meticulously deconstruct this claim, revealing that Oren's math is flawed and that the ratio is much closer to 1:1.

Moreover, the authors question the motives behind the IDF's efforts to limit civilian casualties. They suggest that the primary driver is not a moral imperative but a desire for international credit.

The High Cost of War: Journalists and Media Workers in the Line of Fire

The human cost of these conflicts is staggering, and perhaps nowhere is this more evident than in the alarming number of journalists and media workers killed in the line of duty. According to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), at least 85 journalists and media workers have lost their lives in the past four months alone.

The majority of these casualties are Palestinians who perished during Israel's war in Gaza. Many of these individuals were freelancers or worked for local outlets, often without the protection typically afforded to international reporters.

Investigating the circumstances surrounding these killings is fraught with challenges. Limited access to Gaza, widespread destruction, and the killing of family members who would have been crucial witnesses all contribute to the difficulties faced by CPJ and other organizations.

The CPJ's data paints a grim picture: more journalists have been killed in Gaza in 2022 than in any other year since the organization began keeping global records over 30 years ago. This toll surpasses even the deadliest year of the Iraq War and the two-decade conflict in Afghanistan.

Beyond the Numbers: The Human Toll

As Andersson and Keen remind us, the numbers alone do not convey the full extent of the tragedy. Each casualty represents a life cut short, a family torn apart, and a community left to grapple with the consequences of seemingly endless conflict.

In "Gaza, Iraq, Afghanistan: The Myth of Success, the Reality of Failure," the authors challenge us to look beyond the headlines and statistics. They implore us to question the narratives that perpetuate the myth of success and to demand accountability from those who continue to perpetuate ineffective and deadly policies.

As we reflect on the lessons of the past, it is crucial that we strive for a more informed and compassionate approach to conflict resolution. Only then can we hope to break the cycle of violence and forge a more peaceful future.