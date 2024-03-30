Explosions Rock Khmelnytskyi, Ukraine Amidst Ongoing Russian Conflict: Casualties Reported

After 768 days, the gruelling war between Russia and Ukraine continues, marking one of Europe's most brutal conflicts since World War II. Explosions have jolted Ukraine's Khmelnytskyi region, following warnings from air raid sirens, according to Russian news agency RIA Novosti. Sirens wailed across the region between 0005 am to 0048 am local time in Ukraine on early Sunday morning, as confirmed by the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation's online map. "Loud explosions were heard in the Khmelnytskyi region," reported the "Obshchestvennogo" Telegram channel, based on accounts from their on-site correspondents. The cause of the explosions and any potential damage remains unknown.