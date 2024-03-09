Exploitation Unveiled: North Korean Workers in Chinese Seafood Plants Face Abuse

At Donggang Jinhui Food, a seafood processing company in Dandong, China, the use of North Korean labor has become a pivotal yet controversial part of its business model. In collaboration with the Outlaw Ocean Project, an investigation reveals the grim reality of more than 1,000 North Korean workers facing captivity, violence, and sexual assault in Chinese seafood factories since 2017.

Despite official denials from China, evidence from promotional videos, government documents, and firsthand accounts shines a light on the abuse endured by these workers, raising serious questions about the integrity of international seafood supply chains and the enforcement of United Nations sanctions.

Investigative Findings: The Hidden Workforce

The investigation by the Outlaw Ocean Project utilized a range of sources, including leaked documents, satellite imagery, and undercover footage, to document the presence and treatment of North Korean workers in 15 identified seafood processing plants.

These workers, many of whom are women, described a life of relentless surveillance, physical abuse, and sexual exploitation, all occurring within the confines of heavily guarded compounds. The investigation also revealed that a significant portion of the seafood processed by these workers ends up in markets in the United States and Canada, unbeknownst to consumers due to the opaque nature of seafood supply chains.

Life Behind Barbed Wire: Reports of Abuse and Exploitation

Workers interviewed described an environment of constant fear and brutality. Many reported being physically assaulted for perceived inadequacies in their work or for failing to obey orders promptly. Sexual assault was reported as rampant, with some workers being forced into prostitution.

These accounts of abuse are underpinned by a system designed to keep the workers in line, with any attempt at escape met with severe punishment or threats of death. This dire situation is further exacerbated by the workers' inability to seek help or escape, as they are closely monitored by North Korean government agents stationed within the factories.