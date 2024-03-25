Experts Warn: Artificial Sweeteners May Increase Diabetes, Kidney Damage Risk

Recent guidelines from the World Health Organization (WHO) have sparked a global conversation on the health implications of artificial sweeteners. With an increasing number of food processing companies and bakeries substituting sugar with artificial sweeteners in products like bread, pastries, and biscuits, health experts are raising concerns about the potential long-term health risks. These include an elevated risk of developing diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and kidney issues.

Advertisment

Unveiling the Sweet Danger

According to the WHO, non-sugar sweeteners (NSS) such as acesulfame K, saccharin, aspartame, and stevia, among others, should not be used to control body weight or reduce the risk of noncommunicable diseases. This advisory is based on systematic reviews suggesting that NSS do not provide any long-term benefits in reducing body fat in adults or children. Furthermore, the long-term use of NSS may lead to serious health complications, including an increased risk of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and mortality in adults. Francesco Branca, the Director for Nutrition and Food Safety at the WHO, emphasizes that NSS are not essential dietary elements and lack nutritional value, advocating for a reduction in diet sweetness from early life stages to improve health.

Ripple Effects on Health and Industry

Advertisment

The soaring cost of sugar has led many to switch to NSS, which are perceived as a cost-effective alternative. Obiora Chukwunulu, a Nutritionist and Founder of Corlerns Foods Ltd., warns that the overuse of NSS due to their higher sweetness compared to sugar could have detrimental effects on health. Despite the economic benefits for food manufacturers, the potential health risks cannot be ignored. Research links long-term daily use of artificial sweeteners to a higher risk of stroke, heart disease, and death. Dr. Akinsanya Olusegun Joseph, a Consultant Cardiologist, adds that while further research is required, a correlation exists between NSS intake and increased risks of diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.

Consumer Caution and Future Directions

Amidst these alarming findings, the recommendation is clear: moderation in sugar intake and a cautious approach towards artificial sweeteners are crucial. Studies, such as the one published in the National Library of Medicine by Kirtida Tandel, affirm the negative health impacts of NSS, including carcinogenicity and other side effects in humans. As consumers continue to seek healthier alternatives to sugar, understanding the potential risks associated with NSS is essential for making informed dietary choices. The journey towards a healthier lifestyle demands careful consideration of the ingredients in our daily consumption, steering clear of sweet traps that promise much but deliver peril.