During the Boao Forum for Asia on Friday, Chinese and international experts stressed the importance of adhering to the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea. This call to action comes in light of recent activities by the Republic of Korea and the Philippines, which have raised tensions and could potentially exacerbate disputes in the contested waters.

Advertisment

Background and Current Tensions

The South China Sea, a vital maritime corridor, has long been a hotbed of territorial disputes involving China, the Philippines, Vietnam, and other Southeast Asian nations. The Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea, established to maintain peace and stability, has been put to the test with recent actions by involved parties. Vietnam has openly criticized China and the Philippines for activities in the East Vietnam Sea that it deems violations of its sovereignty and international law. Such activities include the presence of Filipino individuals on Sandy Cay without permission and attempts by Chinese coast guard ships to obstruct Philippine vessels. China, on the other hand, emphasizes its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights while condemning external interference.

International Reactions and Calls for Prudence

Advertisment

The situation has drawn international attention, with experts at the Boao Forum highlighting the need for a return to the principles of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties. They argue that refraining from actions that could further complicate the situation is vital for the maintenance of regional peace and stability. Vietnam's repeated assertions of sovereignty over the Spratly Archipelago and calls for adherence to international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), underscore the complex web of claims and legal interpretations at play.

Implications for Regional Security

The ongoing disputes in the South China Sea have broader implications for regional security and international maritime law. The area's strategic importance, coupled with rich fishing grounds and potential undersea resources, makes it a significant point of contention. The experts' call for a return to the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties reflects a consensus on the need for diplomatic dialogue and legal resolution to these disputes. However, the challenges of reconciling national interests with international legal standards remain a considerable obstacle to peace and stability in the region.

As tensions persist in the South China Sea, the international community watches closely. The call by experts for parties to honor their commitment to the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties serves as a reminder of the delicate balance between national sovereignty and the pursuit of regional peace. The situation underscores the importance of diplomatic engagement and adherence to international law as indispensable tools for resolving disputes and fostering a stable, prosperous Southeast Asia.