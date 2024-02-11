Expert Reveals Cost-Effective Driveway Cleaning Method: Save Hundreds!

In a world where home maintenance costs continue to escalate, an expert has revealed a cost-effective method to clean driveways that could save homeowners hundreds of pounds.

A Pennywise Approach to Driveway Cleaning

Tom Allen, owner of TGA Concrete Pumping, shared his insights on maintaining driveways without breaking the bank. According to Allen, the first step is to sweep away surface-level dirt. For moss and algae, a simple mixture of white vinegar and water can work wonders.

Allen explained, "The acidity in vinegar helps kill off moss and algae. Just mix equal parts of white vinegar and water, spray it on your driveway, let it sit for about 20 minutes, then scrub and rinse."

For more stubborn stains such as oil or grease, Allen suggests using absorbent materials like cat litter, sawdust, or baking soda. "Simply cover the stain with any of these materials and let it sit for a few hours before cleaning it off," he said.

Regular Maintenance: The Key to a Clean Driveway

Regular upkeep is crucial in keeping driveways clean and stain-free. Allen recommends sweeping the driveway regularly to prevent the build-up of dirt and grime.

He also advises using a concrete or tarmac sealer to protect the surface from future stains. "Sealing your driveway can significantly reduce the frequency of deep cleaning and help maintain its appearance," Allen added.

The Power of Green Cleaners

When it comes to cleaning solutions, Allen endorses Green Gobbler Outdoor Cleaner and Scotts Outdoor Cleaner Plus OxiClean. These cleaners, costing around 40p per use, are not only effective in removing tough stains but are also safe to use around plants and grass.

"They work well on various surfaces including concrete, stone, brick, and wood," Allen noted. "Regular use of these cleaners can potentially save homeowners up to £400 in professional cleaning or replacement costs."

As homeowners grapple with rising living expenses, this affordable driveway cleaning method offers a beacon of hope. With simple tools and everyday household items, maintaining a clean and well-kept driveway is no longer a costly endeavour.

Allen concluded, "A little effort goes a long way. By investing time in regular maintenance and using cost-effective cleaning solutions, you can keep your driveway looking fresh and clean without spending a fortune."

Whether it's the satisfaction of a job well done or the joy of saving money, homeowners now have every reason to roll up their sleeves and get their hands dirty in the pursuit of a pristine driveway.