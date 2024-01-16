Evansville's Unusually Frigid Tuesday: Colder Than Moscow, Reykjavik, and 'The Shining' Hotel

On an unusually frigid Tuesday, the city of Evansville found itself in a frosty predicament, experiencing lower temperatures than several traditionally colder locations worldwide. With the mercury dipping to 7 degrees Fahrenheit and a biting wind chill of minus-7, the city was colder than Moscow, Utqiagvik, Reykjavik, the Ungava Peninsula, and even the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colorado. This extraordinary weather event underscored the unpredictable nature of climate patterns, with historically colder regions witnessing milder temperatures than Evansville.

Advertisment

A Chillier Shade of Cold

On that Tuesday morning, as Evansville shivered in 7-degree weather with a wind chill of minus-7, Moscow recorded a relatively balmy 27 degrees. Even Utqiagvik, formerly known as Barrow, situated above the Arctic Circle and known as the northernmost city in the U.S., was warmer than Evansville by around 8 degrees. This unexpected inversion of temperature norms highlighted the capricious character of global weather patterns.

Breaking the Ice with Reykjavik and Ungava Peninsula

Advertisment

Reykjavik, the capital of Iceland, had only recently braved its coldest temperatures in over half a century the preceding December. However, on this particular day, it registered temperatures in the low 20s, substantially warmer than Evansville's chill. Meanwhile, the Ungava Peninsula in Canada, famously known for the film 'Nanook of the North,' also enjoyed a temperature about 5 degrees warmer than Evansville.

Out-Cold by 'The Shining' Inspiration

Adding to the list of unusual comparisons, the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colorado, the inspiration for Stephen King's horror classic, 'The Shining,' was projected to be 13 degrees warmer than Evansville. This stark contrast served to underline the severity of Evansville's cold snap, surpassing even the eeriness of a locale renown for its chilling narrative.

In conclusion, this extraordinary weather event in Evansville underscores the increasingly unpredictable nature of climate patterns. As traditionally colder regions experienced milder temperatures than Evansville, it serves as a stark reminder of the ever-changing and often unpredictable behavior of our global climate.