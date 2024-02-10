Mayor Khan Urges Action as Eurostar Faces Chaos with Border Checks

A looming crisis for Eurostar passengers has prompted Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, to urge the UK government to take immediate action. The potential chaos stems from the European Union's plan to implement biometric border checks later this year, which could lead to long queues and delays at St Pancras station.

Advertisment

A Call to Action: Sadiq Khan's Warning

In a stark warning, Khan cautioned that the new Entry/Exit System (EES) checks could result in service capping and restrictions on passenger numbers. These concerns echo those of HS1, the owner and operator of the line and stations between London and the Channel tunnel. They argue that the current arrangements for the new checks are woefully inadequate.

The EES checks represent a significant departure from the current system, as they replace the simple stamping of passports for UK travellers. Passengers will now need to input personal information, trip details, and submit fingerprint and facial biometric data. HS1's modelling suggests that registering a non-EU passenger will take at least an additional two minutes per passenger – three times longer than the existing system.

Advertisment

Inadequate Preparations: The Need for More EES Kiosks

The situation is further complicated by the inadequate allocation of EES kiosks at St Pancras station. The French government has provided only 24 kiosks, despite modelling indicating that 49 would be needed during peak times to prevent long delays and queues.

The introduction of these checks by the EU aims to enhance the security of its Schengen area. However, the potential disruption to Eurostar passengers and services raises questions about the preparedness and capacity of the current infrastructure to handle these changes smoothly.

Advertisment

The Human Cost: Long Delays and Queues

For Eurostar passengers, the implications are clear: lengthy delays and queues could become the norm. This situation not only impacts individual travel plans but also has broader implications for business, tourism, and international relations.

As the deadline for the implementation of these new checks approaches, the pressure mounts on the UK government to address the concerns raised by Sadiq Khan and HS1. The clock is ticking to prevent a potential crisis for Eurostar passengers and maintain the smooth flow of travel between the UK and the EU.