European Commission Proposes 90% Cut in Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2040

The European Union has recommended a groundbreaking 90% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2040, a leap from the 1990 levels, to attain climate neutrality by the middle of the century. This ambitious goal aligns with the 2015 Paris Agreement's aim to restrict global temperature increase below 2°C. However, the 2040 target is merely advisory from the European Commission and is expected to face fierce legislative contention. It has already been met with resistance from conservatives, farmers, and industries, sparking protests across various member states. Environmental groups have also voiced criticism, as the 90% target permits carbon removal technologies, which are favored by fossil fuel manufacturers.

Annual Investment of 1.5% GDP

The European Commission plans to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions by 90% by 2040, which requires an estimated annual investment of 1.5% of GDP. This plan encompasses investments in clean energy, decarbonization of industrial processes, heating and cooling in buildings, and various modes of transport. The private sector is projected to be the main source of these investments, emphasizing low-carbon investment and discouraging carbon-intensive investment. The plan also indicates a need for an average annual investment of approximately €660 billion in the energy system and €870 billion yearly in the transport sector. The Commission foresees full decarbonization of the energy sector shortly after 2040, and a reduction of nearly 80% in transport emissions by 2040.

Addressing Political Challenges

The European Commission's proposal to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions by 90% by 2040 is in line with the EU's current 2030 climate goal and long-term objective for net zero emissions by 2050. The proposal aims to surmount the political obstacles in maintaining public support and European industries, especially in vulnerable sectors like farming. The plan also outlines the transformation of Europe's energy mix, with a gradual phase-out of coal-powered electricity and a decrease in overall fossil fuel use by 80%, to be replaced with renewable and nuclear power. The draft also spotlights the potential cost of failure to confront the climate crisis, emphasizing the urgent need to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

Renewable Hydrogen to Meet 10% of Final Energy Demand

The European Commission's proposal advocates cutting the bloc’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 90% compared to 1990 levels by 2040, with renewable hydrogen projected to fulfill up to 10% of final energy demand. This proposal also underscores the role of hydrogen in decarbonizing hard-to-abate industries and transport, with renewable hydrogen production expected to reach 20-35 million tonnes per year by 2040. However, concerns have been raised about the proposal not considering other roles for hydrogen, and the need for a global approach to carbon pricing and carbon markets.