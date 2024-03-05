Zagreb to Host II Regional RE-Source Croatia Hub 2024, Bolstering Green Energy PPAs

On March 15, the Sheraton Hotel in Zagreb will become the focal point for the development of power purchase agreements (PPAs) in the renewable energy sector, hosting the II Regional Conference RE-Source Croatia Hub 2024. This gathering marks a significant step towards green energy adoption in Croatia and beyond, building on the success of last year's event which attracted around 350 attendees from across Croatia, the region, and the European Union. The conference is organized by the Renewable Energy Sources of Croatia association (RES Croatia), in collaboration with the European RE-Source Platform, underlining the burgeoning interest and expansion in the European PPA market.

Opening Insights and Key Speakers

The conference will be inaugurated by Annie Scanlan, Policy and Impact Director of the European RE-Source Platform, and Croatian Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, Damir Habijan. Dries Acke, Policy Director of SolarPower Europe, will provide an introductory presentation on the implications of the European electricity market reform for the solar energy sector. This event underscores Croatia's and the region's growing importance in the European PPA landscape, further highlighted by the recent expansions in Bulgaria, Austria, Romania, Hungary, Slovenia, and Portugal.

PPAs: A Vehicle for Green Transition

According to RES Croatia, power purchase agreements are pivotal for achieving the objectives of the European Green Deal. The conference aims to disseminate knowledge and experiences related to concluding PPAs, offering participants a unique platform to engage with leading figures in the European and regional PPA market. With the partnership of WindEurope and SolarPower Europe, the event promises a comprehensive overview of the renewable energy industry's current trends and future directions.

Networking and B2B Opportunities

Beyond the plenary sessions, the conference will facilitate B2B meetings, providing renewable energy buyers and clean energy producers a chance to connect and explore partnerships. This initiative reflects the increasing recognition of the vital role that direct procurement and PPAs play in transitioning towards a more sustainable energy future. Participants are encouraged to register for these meetings in advance, ensuring they can make the most of the networking opportunities available.

The II Regional Conference RE-Source Croatia Hub 2024 not only signifies the rapid growth of the PPA market in Europe but also highlights the collaborative efforts required to meet the ambitious targets set by the European Green Deal. As stakeholders from across the continent gather in Zagreb, the discussions and connections forged here could pave the way for a greener, more sustainable energy landscape in Europe and beyond.