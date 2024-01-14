en English
Europe

Young Female Royals to Ascend European Thrones: A New Era of Monarchy

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 14, 2024 at 5:08 am EST
A profound shift is looming over Europe’s monarchies as a wave of young female royals, including Princess Elisabeth of Belgium, Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands, Ingrid Alexandra of Norway, Leonor of Spain, and Estelle of Sweden, stand poised to ascend to their respective thrones. This unprecedented generational change comes on the heels of the establishment of gender-neutral succession laws, which prioritize capability over gender, effectively permitting these women to inherit the throne where once male heirs would have been favored.

Breaking the Glass Ceiling: Gender-Neutral Succession Laws

The narrative of monarchy has historically been male-dominated, with queens such as Britain’s late Queen Elizabeth, who passed away in 2022, only inheriting the throne in the absence of a brother. Notably, Sweden was a trailblazer in this area, introducing the gender-neutral succession as early as 1980. The advent of these laws represents a significant step towards equality, dismantling the traditional patriarchal structure of royal succession.

Pioneering a New Monarchy: Modern Experiences and Education

Our future queens will not only embody the traditional royal duties such as state visits and ceremonial functions, but they also bring to the table modern experiences and education. Many have undergone military service and have received education at prestigious institutions, thereby gaining exposure to global issues and increasing their awareness of causes such as feminism and climate change. Royal experts suggest that these young royals will blend traditional monarchy with a touch of modern life, making the institution more relatable and grounded, and more importantly, more media-savvy.

Securing Monarchy’s Relevance: Addressing Contemporary Issues

The challenge of justifying the monarchy’s relevance in contemporary society is an age-old one. However, these future queens are set to tackle this challenge head-on by addressing contemporary issues such as women’s rights, LGBTQ+ causes, and environmental concerns. Their engagement with these modern expectations, coupled with their understanding of societal needs, may be the key to maintaining public support for the monarchy. The royal families of today have already begun to engage with contemporary issues, as seen with Spain’s Queen Letizia’s involvement with an aid association for women prostitutes and the Dutch prime minister’s statement in 2021 that Princess Catharina-Amalia could marry a woman and still become queen.

The imminent shift in Europe’s monarchies paints a hopeful picture, marking a departure from the grand ceremonies and opulence traditionally associated with royalty. Instead, it presents a more accessible, grounded, and modern face of monarchy that resonates with the public. The young future queens, with their media savviness and commitment to contemporary causes, are set to usher in a new era of monarchy that is not only gender-neutral but also more in sync with the times.

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

