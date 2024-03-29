Xgħajra Bay Pollution Crisis: Daily Sewage Seepage Sparks Health, Tourism Fears

Residents of Xgħajra are raising alarms over daily sewage seepage into the bay, posing significant health risks and jeopardizing tourism. MEP candidate Peter Agius shared concerning footage, while Arnold Cassola highlighted sewage infrastructure issues.

Chronic Pollution: A Community's Concern

For over two years, Xgħajra bay has faced almost daily pollution with sewage, according to local residents. The situation reached a head with a video posted on March 16, showcasing white sludge contaminating the bay's waters. This incident is part of a worrying trend of environmental neglect, with the Water Services Corporation (WSC) reportedly pumping sewage into the bay multiple times a week. Despite claims of maintenance work at the Ta’ Barkat sewage treatment plant, residents fear the problem is systemic, tied to an overburdened infrastructure struggling to meet demand.

Health and Economic Implications

The potential health impacts of the sewage seepage are alarming, with risks ranging from skin conditions to severe E.coli and salmonella infections. MEP candidate Peter Agius, alongside independent MEP Arnold Cassola, have both pointed to the detrimental effects on local tourism, an industry vital to Malta. With eight bays closed last summer due to similar incidents, there's a looming threat of even more closures, signaling a dire need for immediate action to safeguard both public health and economic interests.

Efforts Towards Resolution

In response to the outcry, the WSC has cited ongoing maintenance as the root cause, with assurances of resolution once the upgraded Sant’Antnin treatment plant begins operations. This upgrade aims to alleviate the current strain on the sewage system by treating farm waste and wastewater more effectively. However, the European Commission's legal action against Malta for failing to comply with the Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive underscores the gravity and urgency of the situation, pressing for sustainable solutions to a problem that has plagued Xgħajra bay for too long.

As the community of Xgħajra and concerned officials seek resolution, the chronic sewage seepage into the bay stands as a stark reminder of the environmental and health challenges facing Malta. The ongoing efforts to upgrade sewage treatment facilities offer a glimmer of hope, yet the path towards a clean and safe bay requires unwavering commitment and swift action from all stakeholders involved.