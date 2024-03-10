WWII Veteran, 100, to Wed Near D-Day Beaches in 80th Anniversary Tribute

Harold Terens, a 100-year-old World War II veteran, and his fiancée, Jeanne Swerlin, 96, look forward to exchanging vows in France, near the historic D-Day landing beaches. This poignant union not only celebrates love but also commemorates the 80th anniversary of the liberation of France from Nazi occupation. Terens, who first set foot in France as a young U.S. Army Air Forces corporal after D-Day, will be honored by the French government for his contributions during the war.

Advertisment

A Love Story Decades in the Making

Terens and Swerlin, both New Yorkers and widowed, found each other in the twilight of their lives, proving that it's never too late for love. Their relationship blossomed in 2021, despite an initial meeting that didn't spark interest. However, a second meeting arranged by a friend led to an undeniable connection. Terens, who had a distinguished military career involving secret missions and close encounters with death, and Swerlin, who had her own unique wartime experiences, share a deep bond over their pasts and a mutual appreciation for dance and joy.

Remembering Service and Sacrifice

Advertisment

Terens's military service is marked by bravery and a series of harrowing experiences, from repairing battle-damaged planes on D-Day to surviving a robbery in Tehran and undertaking covert operations in Eastern Europe. His return to France for the wedding symbolizes a full-circle moment, allowing him to reflect on his service and the sacrifices of his comrades. This celebration of love and remembrance serves as a tribute to the enduring spirit of those who served in World War II.

An Inspirational Union

The upcoming nuptials of Terens and Swerlin are not just a personal celebration but an inspirational story that resonates with people of all ages, showcasing the universality of love and the importance of honoring history. As they prepare to wed in a town steeped in historical significance, their love story encourages reflection on the past while celebrating the present and future. This unique wedding serves as a reminder that love, courage, and resilience can transcend generations.