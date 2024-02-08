Women Unite to Combat Wildfires: Rekindling Ancestral Wisdom in Portugal

In the undulating hills above the quaint town of Paredes de Coura, nestled in northwest Portugal, an extraordinary assembly of women from across the globe convened. Their mission: to learn and practice a traditional technique of controlled burning, an ancestral method that has resurfaced as a crucial tool in the fight against the devastating wildfires exacerbated by climate change.

Rekindling Ancestral Wisdom

Under the watchful guidance of Cristina Azurara, the northern regional coordinator for the Portuguese fire-management agency AGIF, the women wielded drip torches, setting alight the scrubland that carpets the hills. This carefully orchestrated act of burning serves a dual purpose: it renews pastures, providing grazing areas for livestock, and manages combustible materials, effectively acting as a firewall against raging wildfires.

A Global Response to a Global Crisis

The event, known as Europe's first Women's Traditional Fire Training Exchange (WTREX), was a response to the severe wildfires that have plagued Portugal and much of Europe in recent years. These conflagrations have led to fatalities, displacement, and extensive environmental damage.

Breaking Barriers, Forging Ahead

The WTREX initiative mirrors a similar program that began in the United States in 2016. It aims to increase the role of women in fire management, a field traditionally dominated by men. The participants, around 40 firefighters and researchers from 20 countries, were hosted by the Portuguese government, which has significantly increased its investment in fire prevention following the catastrophic 2017 wildfire.