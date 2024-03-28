WMU, OECS Unite at World Ocean Summit 2024: Pioneering Sustainable Ocean Economy

From 11 to 13 March 2024, the World Maritime University – Sasakawa Global Ocean Institute (GOI) made a significant contribution to The Economist Impact's 11th annual World Ocean Summit and Expo in Lisbon, Portugal. This year's summit, renowned for drawing experts from across the globe, placed a keen focus on fostering a sustainable ocean economy, addressing ocean health, and devising climate solutions. A key highlight was the GOI's collaboration with the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) to spotlight strategies for small island developing states (SIDS).

Advertisment

Strategy Session Highlights

The Strategy Session, co-hosted by the GOI and the Economist Impact on 12 March, featured a keynote address by Mr. Mitsuyuki Unno from The Nippon Foundation. Panelists, including WMU PhD graduates Dr. Roxanne Graham and Dr. Tricia Lovell, alongside Ms. Susanna Debeauville-Scott from OECS and Bermuda's Deputy Premier Honorable Walter Roban, delved into critical challenges faced by SIDS. Discussion points ranged from waste management and plastics pollution to economic opportunities and global accessibility, emphasizing the role of education, financing, and technological innovation in driving sustainable solutions.

Exhibition Hall and Collaborative Ventures

Advertisment

In the Exhibition Hall, the GOI team showcased their research findings and detailed WMU's educational programmes, attracting attention from many of the 1,200 summit delegates. A significant moment was the unveiling of a video chronicling the Blue Planning in Practice workshop and High-Level Blue Economy Roundtable held in April 2023 in Saint Lucia, under the Closing the Circle Programme, in collaboration with OECS. The video underscored the critical importance of Marine Spatial Planning (MSP) and the Blue Economy in the Eastern Caribbean, highlighting the necessity of collaborative efforts in capacity development, outreach, and research.

Future Implications and Collaborations

The successful collaboration between WMU, OECS, and other stakeholders at the World Ocean Summit underscores the growing recognition of the unique challenges and opportunities that SIDS face. By fostering dialogue, sharing research, and highlighting successful case studies, the summit serves as a catalyst for international cooperation and innovation in the pursuit of a sustainable ocean economy. The focus on education, technology, and local investment not only provides immediate solutions but also lays the groundwork for long-term resilience and prosperity in island nations.

As the world continues to grapple with the ramifications of climate change and environmental degradation, events like the World Ocean Summit play a crucial role in bringing together diverse stakeholders to forge a united path forward. The collaborative efforts of WMU, OECS, and their partners illustrate the power of collective action in addressing global challenges, setting a precedent for future initiatives aimed at safeguarding our oceans for generations to come.