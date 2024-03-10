Willa Palace Transforms: From WWII Gestapo HQ to Museum Palace

The notorious Willa Palace, once the Gestapo headquarters during World War II, has undergone a remarkable transformation into the Museum Palace, set to open its doors on March 27. Funded by the European Regional Development Fund, the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage, and the Małopolskie Voivodeship, the project aims to narrate the harrowing yet resilient tales of Podhale residents under German occupation.

Advertisment

Historical Significance and Restoration Effort

Known as the 'Katownia Podhala' during the war, Willa Palace was a symbol of terror and oppression. The restoration project, initiated in 2020, sought not only to preserve the architectural integrity of the building but also to repurpose it as a beacon of education and peace. With substantial funding and support, the Museum Palace now stands as a testament to the resilience of the Podhale region and its inhabitants.

Educational Mission and Permanent Exhibition

Advertisment

This new branch of the Tatra Museum, named after Dr. Tytus Chałubiński, is dedicated to fostering a dialogue about the 1939-1945 period. The permanent exhibition, alongside an auditorium for conferences and educational activities, invites visitors to explore the multifaceted history of the region. The guiding theme, 'Never Again War,' resonates throughout the museum, emphasizing a commitment to peace and remembrance.

Funding and Support

The Minister of Culture and National Heritage played a pivotal role in acquiring the building, with additional support from the European Union and the Małopolskie Voivodeship. This collaborative effort underscores the importance of preserving historical sites and utilizing them as tools for education and cultural dialogue.

The transformation of Willa Palace into the Museum Palace is a powerful narrative of transformation and resilience. By turning a place of past atrocities into a space for learning and reflection, the project not only honors the memory of those affected by the German occupation but also underlines the importance of educating future generations on the horrors of war. It stands as a beacon of hope, emphasizing that even in the darkest times, there can be a path toward peace and understanding.