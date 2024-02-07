When Forms Come Alive: An Exhibition of Unconventional Sculptures at Hayward Gallery

Amid the bustling cityscape of London, the Hayward Gallery offers sanctuary to an array of sculptures that defy norms and expectations in the exhibition 'When Forms Come Alive'. The exposition is a vivid embodiment of movement, growth, unpredictability, and humor in art, challenging the conventional views of art and heralding a paradigm shift in its reception.

Advertisment

Art from Accidents and Irregularities

The exhibition is a testament to the adage that accidents can beget art. This is particularly evident in Olaf Brzeski's 'Dream: Spontaneous Combustion'. Spawned from the incidental soot produced while cleaning his studio's chimney, the sculpture is a manifestation of a dream so potent, it could ignite a human body. It is a thought-provoking piece, powerfully illustrating the intersection of the unexpected and the profound.

The Humor and the Sublime

Advertisment

The exhibition also houses Franz West's 'Epiphany on Chairs', a whimsical pink blob with appendages. This piece slyly mocks the stern solemnity often associated with viewing artistic works, offering instead a moment of light-hearted reprieve. On the other hand, Lynda Benglis' 'Quartered Meteor' defies geometry and expectation. Made from a material mimicking mud or lava but in reality lead, the sculpture is a testament to the artist's ability to shape the unpredictable.

Embracing the Unconventional

Michel Blazy's 'Bouquet Final' sculpture offers a unique sensory experience, replacing the traditional water of a multitiered fountain with scented bubble bath foam. The exhibition also showcases works by Phyllida Barlow, EJ Hill, and Matthew Ronay, with Ronay's pieces drawing inspiration from the intricacies of human anatomy and nature's varied forms. It is an exhibition that dares to push boundaries, challenge the status quo, and embrace the irregular in art.