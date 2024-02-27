Westlake Epoxy Duisburg Earns ISCC PLUS Sustainability Certification

It's a new dawn in Duisburg, Germany, as Westlake Epoxy earns the International Sustainability & Carbon Plus (ISCC PLUS) certification. This achievement singles out the Duisburg site for its effective tracing and handling of sustainable materials in the production of epoxy specialty products. The certification is the second of its kind for Westlake Epoxy in Europe, with the goal set to extend it to all European locations soon.

Advertisment

Embracing Renewable Carbon Materials

According to Westlake Corporation, under the ticker NYSE: WLK, this certification signifies a significant leap in their strategy to incorporate renewable carbon materials into their supply chain. By doing so, they aim to reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions. Ann Frederix, Vice President - Epoxy, noted that the ISCC PLUS certification opens doors for their customers to access a wider range of innovative, renewable attributed, and lower-carbon footprint products.

Mass Balance Concept in Practice

Advertisment

The certification also validates the application of the mass balance concept, which ensures that these products maintain performance parity with traditional epoxy offerings. This concept plays a vital role in supporting customers in fulfilling their sustainability objectives. The achievement mirrors the practices of Westlake Vinnolit in Europe, whose sites are all ISCC PLUS certified.

A Step Forward for Westlake's Environmental Commitment

This recent accolade reinforces Westlake's ongoing commitment to operating in a more environmentally responsible manner. Westlake Corporation, a global manufacturer supplying materials and innovative products, serves a broad variety of industries. These include construction, automotive, and healthcare among others. The company is headquartered in Houston, with operations across Asia, Europe, and North America. The ISCC PLUS certification at the Duisburg site is a testament to Westlake's dedication to enhancing life every day through the provision of the building blocks for vital solutions.