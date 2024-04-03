After a seasonal hiatus, the historic Wallenstein Garden in Prague welcomed visitors back on April 2, ushering in the spring with open gates and a special offer of free guided tours of the adjacent Valdštejnský Palace every Saturday. This reopening marks not just the end of winter but a continuation of Prague's rich tradition of blending history, culture, and natural beauty, providing locals and tourists alike with a serene escape amidst the bustling city.

Historic Grounds and Guided Tours

The Wallenstein Garden, known for its baroque style and meticulous geometrical layout, was built between 1623 and 1629, alongside the grand Wallenstein Palace. Now, as then, the garden serves as a tranquil haven for visitors, with its manicured lawns, statues, and the remarkable sala terrena. Adding to the allure, the palace itself, which houses the Senate of Czechia, opens its doors for free guided tours every Saturday from 9:00 AM to 4:30 PM. This is a unique opportunity to explore the historical interiors of one of Prague's architectural marvels, available until November.

Visit and Accessibility

Visitors can immerse themselves in the beauty of the Wallenstein Garden daily, with opening hours from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM on weekdays and 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM on weekends and holidays. The garden's location next to the Malostranská subway station and its proximity to several tram stops make it easily accessible to the public. Those interested in planning their visit can find more details, including a calendar of events, on the Wallenstein Garden's official website.

Supporting Prague's Cultural Heritage

The garden's reopening and the free palace tours not only offer a glimpse into the past but also reflect the commitment to making Prague's cultural heritage accessible to all. It's an invitation to step away from the city's hustle and rediscover the historical and architectural treasures that Prague has to offer. The initiative is supported by the dedicated team at Prague Morning, who continue to provide independent and unbiased news, including coverage of local events and attractions, to a global audience.

As spring unfolds and the Wallenstein Garden comes back to life, this gesture of opening up a significant cultural site for free underscores the city's dedication to preserving and sharing its rich history. It's a testament to the enduring appeal of Prague as a city that values its past while warmly welcoming its visitors and residents to partake in its beauty and stories. As the garden blooms and the palace doors open, a journey through time awaits all who venture into the serene and splendid Wallenstein Garden.