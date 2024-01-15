en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

Volcanic Eruption Disrupts Life in Iceland’s Grindavik

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:40 pm EST
Volcanic Eruption Disrupts Life in Iceland’s Grindavik

On a cold Sunday morning, the serene tranquility of Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula was shattered as a volcanic eruption tore through the silence. The event occurred in the vicinity of the Hagafell mountain peak, with the eruption’s epicenter centered around a 3,200-foot fissure that spewed forth molten lava. This dramatic eruption, the second in just over a month, caused disruption and distress among the residents of the nearby town of Grindavik.

Unforeseen Disruption

Following a series of over 200 earthquakes that began around 3 a.m., a second, smaller fissure opened up near the town’s edge. This resulted in the evacuation of Grindavik’s northernmost neighborhoods, with webcam footage capturing the eerie sight of smoke billowing from the now-deserted homes. Despite being smaller than the previous eruption, the damage caused was considerably more extensive and disruptive, as the lava flow chose a path directly through the town.

The Challenge of Containment

Previously erected barriers, designed as a line of defense for the town, were overrun as the fissure expanded. This brought the lava flow perilously close to the Svartsengi power plant. However, thanks to the relentless efforts of emergency workers, a rampart was reinforced around the plant, thus averting a potential catastrophe.

A Region on Edge

Repeated evacuations since November have taken a toll on Grindavik’s residents, reducing the town’s population to a mere 200 people by early Sunday. The eruption also threatened the Blue Lagoon, a popular geothermal spa. Yet, despite the imminent danger, both the spa and the power plant managed to remain unscathed. While volcanic eruptions are not uncommon in Iceland, the volcanoes on the Reykjanes Peninsula had remained dormant for almost 800 years, thus adding a sense of unease and uncertainty to an already tense situation.

0
Europe
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Europe

See more
4 mins ago
Britain to Deploy 20,000 Military Personnel, Warships, and Fighter Jets in Major NATO Exercise Across Europe
In a substantial show of commitment to NATO’s defense efforts, the UK is set to deploy an unprecedented military presence in Europe. This commitment, involving 20,000 military personnel, is in response to the current geopolitical tension revolving around Russia’s actions in Ukraine. The deployment is part of the NATO exercise dubbed Steadfast Defender 24, slated
Britain to Deploy 20,000 Military Personnel, Warships, and Fighter Jets in Major NATO Exercise Across Europe
Historic Transition in Danish Monarchy: Behind-the-Scenes Insights
1 hour ago
Historic Transition in Danish Monarchy: Behind-the-Scenes Insights
Rising Opposition in Poland: Mass Protests Against Prime Minister Donald Tusk's Media Policies
1 hour ago
Rising Opposition in Poland: Mass Protests Against Prime Minister Donald Tusk's Media Policies
Mariya Gabriel Engages Youth in Shaping Bulgaria's Foreign Policy
24 mins ago
Mariya Gabriel Engages Youth in Shaping Bulgaria's Foreign Policy
Estonian Prime Minister Reaffirms Support for Ukraine amidst Russian Invasion
1 hour ago
Estonian Prime Minister Reaffirms Support for Ukraine amidst Russian Invasion
Notre Dame Cathedral Restoration: A Symbol of Resilience Triumphs
1 hour ago
Notre Dame Cathedral Restoration: A Symbol of Resilience Triumphs
Latest Headlines
World News
New Drugs on the Horizon: Navigating Uncharted Territory
6 mins
New Drugs on the Horizon: Navigating Uncharted Territory
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Celebrates Makar Sankranti at Gorakhnath Temple: A Glimpse into Politics and Religion
8 mins
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Celebrates Makar Sankranti at Gorakhnath Temple: A Glimpse into Politics and Religion
Former Olympian Stephen Laybutt Found Dead in New South Wales: A Shock to the Sports World
12 mins
Former Olympian Stephen Laybutt Found Dead in New South Wales: A Shock to the Sports World
Senate President Zubiri Raises Concerns over People's Initiative
12 mins
Senate President Zubiri Raises Concerns over People's Initiative
NYC Mayor Enforces New Curfew Policy at Migrant Respite Centers
14 mins
NYC Mayor Enforces New Curfew Policy at Migrant Respite Centers
Isaiah Hartenstein: The Unassailable 'Blockenstein' of New York Knicks
17 mins
Isaiah Hartenstein: The Unassailable 'Blockenstein' of New York Knicks
Houston Marathon Disappointment: Natasha Wodak's Olympic Dreams Dashed
18 mins
Houston Marathon Disappointment: Natasha Wodak's Olympic Dreams Dashed
Miles McBride Shines in Knicks' Victory with Career-High 19 Points
18 mins
Miles McBride Shines in Knicks' Victory with Career-High 19 Points
MK Stalin Advocates for a Secular Union Government Amidst Pongal Celebrations
18 mins
MK Stalin Advocates for a Secular Union Government Amidst Pongal Celebrations
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
44 mins
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
2 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
3 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
3 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
3 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
4 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
5 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app