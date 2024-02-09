Virtusa Acquires BRIGHT: A Strategic Move Towards Digital Transformation

In a strategic move that signals its commitment to digital transformation, Virtusa Corporation, a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and IT services, announced the acquisition of BRIGHT. BRIGHT is a leading partner to ServiceNow and Splunk in the EMEA region, known for its expertise in delivering end-to-end digital experiences.

A Symphony of Innovation

This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Virtusa's journey to expand its business solutions portfolio and strengthen its European presence. By integrating BRIGHT's team of experts, Virtusa aims to enhance its services in digitalization, security, observability, SecOps, and AI & ML analytics solutions. The partnership aligns with Virtusa's Engineering First approach, enabling clients to utilize ServiceNow and Splunk technology more efficiently for their business transformations.

BRIGHT's unique end-to-end delivery approach, which includes consultancy, design, implementation, support, and continuous improvement, will contribute to Virtusa's ability to deliver custom digital experiences that move beyond standard features.

A Boost for European Expansion

The acquisition is set to bolster Virtusa's European footprint significantly. With BRIGHT's strong presence in the EMEA region, Virtusa can leverage this partnership to deliver high-quality solutions to its existing customer base and tap into new markets.

While the financial details of the transaction remain undisclosed, the partnership is expected to provide state-of-the-art solutions for clients and contribute to digital enterprise transformation globally. Erica Volini, ServiceNow's SVP of Global Partnerships & Channels, echoed this sentiment, expressing excitement about the potential of this collaboration.

A Vision for the Future

Santosh Thomas, CEO of Virtusa, and the leadership at BRIGHT view this as an opportunity to scale growth in Europe and deliver solutions that have a positive impact on customer businesses. This acquisition is not just about expanding market share; it's about creating a powerful synergy that combines the best of both companies to drive innovation and deliver exceptional value to clients.

As the world becomes increasingly digital, companies like Virtusa and BRIGHT are at the forefront of this transformation, helping businesses navigate the complexities of the digital landscape. This acquisition is a testament to their shared vision of a future where technology serves as a catalyst for growth and innovation.

In the ever-evolving world of technology, where today's breakthroughs become tomorrow's norm, Virtusa's acquisition of BRIGHT represents a bold step towards shaping the future of digital enterprise transformation. As these two powerhouses join forces, the industry watches with bated breath, eager to see the ripple effects of this strategic partnership.