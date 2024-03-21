Via Carpatia Project: Enhancing EU's Eastern Border Connectivity, Economic Growth

At the European Parliament in Brussels, a significant discussion took place on the Via Carpatia project, aiming to enhance connectivity along the EU's eastern border. Hosted by Poland's MEP Tomasz Poreba, the round table saw participation from high-ranking officials across Europe and neighboring countries, emphasizing the project's crucial role in economic development and regional stability.

Strategic Importance and International Cooperation

The Via Carpatia is heralded as the shortest highway connecting the north to the south, from the Baltic Sea to the Aegean, Black, and Adriatic seas. Initiated by Poland and later supported by six other EU member states, the project seeks to extend its reach to Turkey, Georgia, and Azerbaijan, connecting to the Caspian Sea. This extension is seen as a strategic move to diversify transport routes amidst global challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine, and instability in the Middle East. Pablo Fabregas Martinez highlighted the role of transport in connecting businesses, regions, and citizens, while enhancing economic resilience and stability.

Economic and Social Benefits

The project promises substantial economic growth and social benefits for the regions involved. With direct access to Northern European countries, investments are expected to flow, creating a conducive environment for both large corporations and SMEs. This, in turn, is anticipated to generate employment, reduce unemployment rates, and improve living standards. Ambassadors and officials from participating countries expressed readiness for cooperation, highlighting the project's potential in attracting investment, enhancing energy security, and fostering political cooperation.

Future Prospects and Calls for Action

Despite the progress, there's a consensus on the need for continuous effort and investment. The Via Carpatia is not just a road; it's a project that symbolizes the potential for greater economic and territorial cohesion within the EU and its neighbors. As discussions on expanding the TEN-T network to new regions continue, the call for future-proof road projects is louder than ever. With all countries prepared in terms of concept, infrastructure, and plans, the time to act is now. This project represents a significant step towards building stronger relations, enhancing competitiveness, and ensuring the economic prosperity of Europe and its eastern neighbors.