Valmet Secures Order to Enhance Södra Cell Mönsterås Mill's Efficiency with New Digester Top Separator

In a significant move towards enhancing operational efficiency and safety, Valmet has announced its contract to supply a new digester top separator to Södra Cell's Mönsterås Mill in Sweden. Scheduled for delivery in October 2024, this order marks a pivotal step in the mill's efforts to modernize its facilities and underscores Valmet's role in advancing the paper industry's technological capabilities. The decision for this upgrade comes after Valmet's comprehensive mechanical lifecycle analysis conducted in 2022, demonstrating the company's commitment to ensuring the longevity and performance of critical industry equipment.

Strategic Upgrade for Enhanced Safety and Performance

The installation of the new digester top separator is not just a routine upgrade; it is a strategic investment by Södra Cell aimed at prolonging the operational lifespan of a digester that has been in service since 1979. According to Johan Carlstroem, Maintenance Engineer at Södra Mönsterås, this initiative is fundamental to maintaining a safe working environment and bolstering the mill's efficiency. The modern design of the new separator is expected to simplify daily maintenance routines, particularly by standardizing spare parts across the mill's digesters, thus further enhancing operational reliability and safety.

Valmet's Lifecycle Analysis: A Precursor to Innovation

Valmet's role extended beyond that of a supplier; through its mechanical lifecycle analysis, Valmet identified the critical need for replacing the aging digester top separator. This proactive approach not only facilitated timely intervention but also underscored the importance of regular equipment evaluations in preventing operational disruptions and ensuring workplace safety. Mattias Carlsson, Product Sales Manager, Pulp Solutions, EMEA at Valmet, highlighted the significance of renewing parts at the end of their lifecycle to maintain the safety and efficiency of the mill. The analysis provided by Valmet lays the groundwork for informed decision-making, allowing Södra Cell to prioritize investments that yield the greatest impact on their operations.

Implications for the Future of Paper Industry Operations

This collaboration between Valmet and Södra Cell's Mönsterås Mill is more than a transaction; it is a testament to the evolving landscape of the paper industry, where technological advancements and safety considerations go hand in hand. As mills worldwide strive to balance efficiency with environmental and safety standards, initiatives like this serve as benchmarks for the industry. The successful implementation of the new digester top separator could inspire similar upgrades across the sector, promoting a culture of continuous improvement and innovation. Moreover, this project sets a precedent for the role of lifecycle analysis in guiding strategic investments, ensuring that the industry's march towards sustainability and excellence continues unabated.