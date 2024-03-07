Vátryggingafélag Íslands hf. Announces AGM 2024: Remote Participation Enabled

Vátryggingafélag Íslands hf. gears up for its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 21 March 2024, promising enhanced shareholder engagement with full remote participation options. Scheduled at the company's headquarters in Reykjavik, the meeting invites stakeholders to contribute to the agenda and leverage the Lumi AGM platform for an inclusive experience.

Advertisment

Empowering Shareholder Participation

In a significant move towards inclusivity, the company has announced that shareholders can fully participate in the AGM remotely, ensuring their voices are heard without the need for physical attendance. This approach not only facilitates broader participation but also aligns with modern expectations of convenience and accessibility. The Lumi AGM platform will support live webcasting, electronic voting, and submission of written questions, equating online attendance with physical presence at the meeting.

Agenda and Proposals Submission

Advertisment

Shareholders have the opportunity to shape the meeting's agenda, with the provision to submit items and resolution proposals until 11 March 2024. This proactive engagement is crucial for the company's transparency and responsiveness to shareholder concerns. The final agenda, set to be published on 14 March 2024, will reflect the collective input from the company's diverse shareholder base, emphasizing the importance of stakeholder involvement in corporate governance.

Registration and Voting Rights

To streamline the participation process, shareholders or their proxies are encouraged to register by 19 March 2024. This preparation ensures their eligibility to vote, rooted in the number of shares registered by the deadline. The AGM's voting will be conducted exclusively through the Lumi AGM platform, emphasizing the shift towards digital integration in corporate practices and acknowledging the evolving landscape of shareholder engagement.

As Vátryggingafélag Íslands hf. embraces digital tools to democratize participation in its AGM, it sets a precedent for how companies can engage with their stakeholders effectively. This approach not only enhances transparency and inclusivity but also reflects a forward-thinking embrace of technology in corporate governance.