Unlock Nature's Secrets: Over 200 Czech Gardens Open to Public This June

On 8 and 9 June, residents and tourists in the Czech Republic will have a unique opportunity to visit and explore gardens that are usually off-limits throughout the year. This special event, known as the Open Gardens Weekend, invites the public to delve into the diverse methodologies of garden maintenance and gain new perspectives on the role and significance of gardens in daily life. Notably, the initiative extends beyond gardens to include a variety of private sites such as castles, squares, historic cemeteries, monasteries, arboretums, botanical gardens, and flower farms.

History and Expansion of the Event

The Open Gardens Weekend event made its debut in 2010, initially opening just 3 gardens to the public. The event quickly captured the public's interest, evolving into a much-anticipated annual occurrence. This year, a record number of over 200 gardens across the nation have confirmed their participation, reflecting the event's growing popularity and the public's increasing engagement with garden architecture and public spaces.

What to Expect

Event organizers have curated a rich program to enhance the visitor experience. Iconic locations such as the Strakova Academy Garden, Troja Castle, Monastery Garden of the Benedictine Abbey, and the Palace Gardens under Prague Castle will welcome visitors, among others. Attendees can look forward to an array of activities including guided tours, children's events, and concerts, designed to cater to a wide audience and enrich their understanding and appreciation of gardening and landscape architecture.

As the Open Gardens Weekend approaches, participants and visitors alike anticipate a weekend of discovery and connection with nature's hidden treasures. This event not only showcases the beauty and diversity of the Czech Republic's private gardens but also fosters a deeper appreciation for the art and science of gardening. The increasing turnout and participation underscore the event's significance as a cultural and educational platform, bridging the gap between private garden owners and the public, and cultivating a shared sense of community and stewardship for the environment.