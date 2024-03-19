Ukraine's PM Shmyhal Secures Continued Military Backing in Luxembourg Talks, Eyes Russian Asset Confiscation

On March 19, 2024, Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal landed in Luxembourg for crucial discussions with Luxembourg's Prime Minister Luc Frieden. Amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, these talks aimed to solidify Luxembourg's military and financial support, including the future confiscation of Russian assets, marking a significant step in international cooperation against Russian aggression.

Advertisment

Strengthening Ties and Military Support

During his visit, Shmyhal confirmed that Luxembourg had pledged 130 million euros ($142 million), mainly for military assistance, showcasing the Grand Duchy's commitment to Ukraine's defense capabilities. Luxembourg's noteworthy contribution includes the delivery of 6,000 155mm artillery shells, underpinning the nation's role in the Czech-led initiative to further support Ukraine's ammunition needs. This military aid is part of a broader European endeavor, with the European Union recently approving 5 billion euros for Ukraine's military support through the European Peace Fund.

Discussing Asset Confiscation and Future Cooperation

Advertisment

Another focal point of the talks was the potential for confiscating Russian assets to bolster Ukraine's defense. This move aligns with the European Union's recent legislative efforts to divert profits from frozen Russian central bank profits to support Ukraine, potentially adding 3 billion euros annually to Ukraine's military funding. Shmyhal's discussions in Luxembourg also touched on deepening Ukraine's ties with the European Union and NATO, highlighting the strategic importance of Luxembourg's support in the broader context of European security and solidarity with Ukraine.

Luxembourg's Role in European Support

Luxembourg's Defense Minister Yuriko Backes played a pivotal role in articulating Luxembourg's support for Ukraine, emphasizing the delivery of critical military supplies. This support not only demonstrates Luxembourg's commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and defense but also signifies the Grand Duchy's active participation in European efforts to counter Russian aggression. The discussions between Shmyhal and Luxembourg's officials underscore the importance of continued international support for Ukraine, setting a precedent for other nations to follow.

The talks between Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Luxembourg's officials underscore a pivotal moment in international relations, as countries rally to support Ukraine amidst its ongoing conflict. Luxembourg's significant military and financial backing, coupled with discussions on strategic asset confiscation, reflect a deepening of ties and a shared commitment to peace and security in Europe. As the world watches, the outcomes of these discussions may herald a new phase of international cooperation and support for Ukraine, reinforcing the global stance against aggression and in favor of sovereignty and democratic values.