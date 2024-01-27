UK Joins Global Pause in Funding to UNRWA Amidst Allegations

In a move echoing sentiments shared by the United States, Canada, Italy, and Australia, the United Kingdom has announced a suspension of funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). The decision follows allegations that some UNRWA personnel celebrated the Hamas attacks of October 7 and that a hostage was held in an UNRWA employee's residence.

A Hard Stance Against Alleged Involvement

Israel has made the allegations, throwing the UNRWA under a cloud of suspicion. In response, the UNRWA has initiated an investigation into the matter and dismissed the implicated staff members. The UK's decision to halt aid is a serious blow to the agency, which has been providing humanitarian aid to Palestinian refugees in the Middle East since its establishment in 1949.

Implications for Displaced Persons

Currently, the UNRWA faces a daunting task. It has to deliver aid to nearly 1.7 million displaced persons amidst 12 weeks of ongoing conflict. The Israeli airstrikes have not spared UN facilities, with one such strike in Khan Younis resulting in 12 fatalities. The ground offensive by Israel, which began in October, has led to over 26,000 Palestinian casualties and the displacement of nearly three-quarters of Gaza's population.

Condemnation and Calls for Reversal

Hamas's press office has voiced strong criticism against the funding suspensions. They have urged international organizations to stand against pressure from Israel. The Palestinian Authority has also joined in the call for an immediate reversal of the funding pause, citing significant political and humanitarian risks. Major donors to UNRWA include the US, Germany, and the EU, whose contributions are vital to its mission.