UK Government Extends Local TV Licenses: A Boost for Local Journalism

In a move aimed at bolstering local journalism and community engagement, the UK government has taken the decision to extend the broadcast licenses of the country's 34 local TV stations beyond their original expiration in November 2025. The decision, however, is subject to the stations' long-term plans being approved by Ofcom, the UK's communications regulator.

Reviving Local TV for a Digital Age

Since the advent of local TV services in 2013, these stations have been mandated to broadcast a certain number of hours of local content daily. In doing so, they have become instrumental in supporting local journalism through their training programs, fostering talent in production and reporting roles. The government's decision is seen as part of a broader broadcasting strategy, outlined in a white paper, and follows a public consultation.

Approval Contingent on Meeting Local Needs

The renewal of individual TV licenses until 2034 hinges on the TV stations demonstrating their ability to sustain service levels and meet the needs of local audiences. Ofcom will be tasked with reviewing each station's long-term programming strategy and its relevance to the local area. Stations that manage to gain approval will continue to enjoy a prominent position in regulated electronic TV guides like Freeview.

A Competitive Landscape for Local TV

Should a station opt not to reapply, or if Ofcom disapproves its renewal, a competitive relicensing process will be initiated. This move ensures that stations maintain a commitment to serving their local communities. Additionally, the government plans to renew the local TV multiplex license to ensure these stations remain accessible to viewers free-to-air.

Media Minister on Local TV’s Role

Media Minister Julia Lopez emphasized the importance of local TV in providing trusted news and fostering community pride. The public and industry stakeholders echoed this sentiment, showing strong support for the licensing renewal. The consultation affirmed the current objectives for local TV as suitable for producing content that serves local interests, enhances local programming availability, and delivers benefits to communities.

The UK government is set to introduce secondary legislation to facilitate these changes, aiming to complete the Ofcom-led renewal process by the end of the year. This move signals a commitment to supporting local journalism and regional representation in the digital age, ensuring that local TV continues to serve as a vibrant part of the UK's broadcasting ecosystem.