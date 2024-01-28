UK General Advocates 'Citizen Army' Amidst Escalating European Tensions

In the wake of escalating tensions in Europe, the United Kingdom's Chief of the Defence Staff, General Sir Patrick Sanders, has sounded a clarion call for the preparation of a 'citizen army'. This call comes as an initiative to gird for the possibility of a land war against a peer adversary.

While he refrained from naming any specific nation, the backdrop of burgeoning concerns over Russia's military manoeuvres in Ukraine underscores the context of his comments.

Mobilizing Citizens for National Security

The General's proposition revolves around the idea of harnessing national resources, including ordinary citizens, in the event of conflict in Europe. This would necessitate a shift in the public mindset and a renewed focus on national defence. Such a move could potentially echo the era of World Wars I and II, when conscription was employed to bolster military ranks.

Modernizing Forces and Boosting Defence Spending

General Sanders highlighted the importance of maintaining a credible deterrence force capable of both defending UK territory and supporting its allies. He pointed towards the need for reassessing the size and strength of the armed forces, and to address funding challenges. Modernization of the armed forces and increased defence spending were underscored as pivotal factors in fortifying the UK's resilience and readiness to confront worst-case scenarios.

Shifting Strategies Amidst Evolving Threats

The call for a 'citizen army' reflects a broader shift in military strategy. In the face of evolving global threats, it appears that the potential for large-scale conflict may involve not just professional soldiers, but also the wider population. This is a marked departure from the conventional approach to warfare, suggesting a whole-of-nation undertaking that goes beyond the current strength of the British Army.

These remarks underline the urgency of the situation, and echo the predictions made by Michael Clarke, former director general of RUSI, that British troops will be on the ground in Europe within the next few years. As Europe finds itself on the precipice of potential conflict, the need for the UK to prepare itself and its citizens for the eventuality of war becomes increasingly apparent.