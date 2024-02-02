U.S. Lawmakers Pressure Hungary to Ratify Sweden's NATO Membership Bid

A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers is ratcheting up the pressure on Hungary to ratify Sweden’s application to join NATO. Currently, Hungary stands alone as the only member of the 31-nation alliance that hasn't yet endorsed Sweden's bid for membership. This unique stance has stirred frustration within NATO, as Budapest has consistently delayed a vote on ratification for over a year. U.S. senators have now moved to put the spotlight on Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, urging him to expedite Sweden’s accession protocols to NATO, without any further postponements.

Mounting Tensions and Threats of Sanctions

As the situation continues to unfold, the prospect of imposing sanctions on Hungary has been raised. The focus is now squarely on Orbán, who has been described by U.S. Senator Ben Cardin as 'the least reliable member of NATO.' Despite initially opposing the EU's aid package to Ukraine, Orbán eventually capitulated under pressure from other bloc leaders.

Consequences of Delay

The delay in approving Sweden's NATO membership bid could have far-reaching implications. Senior U.S. lawmakers have warned Hungary of a potential fallout from its inaction, with permanent damage to the relationship between Budapest and Washington. The stalemate has also frustrated NATO allies, who view Sweden as a pivotal player in ensuring Baltic security.

Orbán's Stance and International Relations

Despite the mounting pressure, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has maintained that his government supports Sweden's bid to join NATO. However, the ratification process in the Hungarian parliament remains at a standstill. This delay follows a similar pattern observed with Finland's accession to the alliance. While Hungary did eventually ratify Finland's application, it only did so nine months after the original submission and only after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed Ankara's support for the bid.

Looking Ahead

As the situation develops, the international community will be closely watching Hungary's actions. The question remains whether Hungary will heed the call to action from U.S. lawmakers, or if it will continue to resist the international pressure. The future of Sweden's NATO membership bid, and Hungary's international relations, hang in the balance.