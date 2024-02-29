Tunisian and French Prime Ministers Strengthen Bilateral Ties and Economic Cooperation in Paris

During a pivotal meeting in Paris on Thursday, Tunisian Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani and French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal discussed strengthening the longstanding bilateral ties and economic cooperation between Tunisia and France. This meeting, held from February 28 to March 2, was set against the backdrop of global geopolitical and economic challenges, with both leaders emphasizing the unshakeable foundation of their countries' relationship.

Advertisment

Reaffirming a Strong Partnership

Prime Minister Hachani highlighted the deep-rooted relations between the two nations, underscoring Tunisia's commitment to diversifying and developing these ties further, despite the current global pressures. He confidently stated that the solid foundation of Tunisian-French relations is unassailable, with both countries keen on advancing their cooperation. Conversely, French Prime Minister Attal seized the opportunity to underline the strength of Franco-Tunisian relations, pointing out the necessity to expand these ties to effectively tackle geopolitical, economic, cultural, social, and migration-related challenges for mutual benefit.

Economic Cooperation at the Forefront

Advertisment

The discussions also delved into the economic dimensions of the Tunisian-French partnership. Attal highlighted the significant presence of French companies in Tunisia and the importance of Tunisia's support for French agriculture, especially in the grain sector. Both leaders agreed on the importance of intensifying visits, exchanging experiences in mutual areas of interest, and encouraging businessmen to invest and collaborate for development, particularly in light of the existing conditions and challenges.

Looking Towards Future Engagements

This meeting not only served as a platform to reaffirm the strong bilateral ties between Tunisia and France but also paved the way for future engagements and cooperation. With both countries facing common challenges, the emphasis on economic cooperation, particularly in investment and development, signals a promising future for Tunisian-French relations. As global pressures mount, the solid partnership between Tunisia and France stands as a testament to their commitment to mutual support and collaboration.

The outcomes of this meeting highlight a shared vision for a stronger economic partnership and a resolute stance against the backdrop of global uncertainties. With both nations looking forward, the reinforced Tunisian-French relations are poised to navigate the complexities of the international landscape, ensuring prosperity and development for both countries.