Trkiye Leads Global Fight Against Rising Islamophobia

In a world increasingly characterized by intercultural tensions, Trkiye has emerged as a leading advocate against Islamophobia, particularly in the wake of escalating attacks across Western Europe. The Turkish Foreign Ministry recorded a shocking 507 attacks against the Muslim holy book, the Quran, in Western Europe alone in 2023. Denmark bore the brunt of these incidents, with a whopping 447 incidents. Furthermore, attacks on mosques nearly doubled from 34 in 2022 to 68 in 2023, with Germany registering the most at 52 incidents.

A Multifaceted Approach to Address Islamophobia

In a bid to curb the spread of Islamophobia, Trkiye has adopted a comprehensive approach. This includes initiating criminal proceedings against those responsible for such attacks, lending legal support to Turkish citizens who have been victimized, and engaging in diplomatic dialogues to underscore that these actions are not protected under the principle of freedom of thought. Building on these efforts, Denmark enacted legislation criminalizing Quran burning protests on December 7, testament to Trkiye’s impactful advocacy.

Global Coalition against Islamophobia

Not only has Trkiye been active on the diplomatic front, but it has also been leading the fight against Islamophobia on multilateral platforms. With influential organizations such as the United Nations (UN), the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Council of Europe, Trkiye has been instrumental in voicing the concerns of the Muslim world. Notably, the UN has adopted resolutions that condemn Quran burning and declare attacks on holy books a violation of international law.

Uniting the OIC Countries

Moreover, Trkiye has managed to unite OIC countries in adopting a common stance on the issue. This concerted effort resulted in a joint statement from the OIC’s Council of Foreign Ministers. Looking ahead, the third Antalya Diplomacy Forum in March will address the issue, where experts from around the world will come together to discuss ways to combat Islamophobia and promote intercultural understanding.