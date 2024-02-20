Tiderock Companies Acquires MTAG Composites for $8.44M, Eyeing Expansion in US and UK Markets

In a bold move that signals a significant shift in the global composites industry landscape, Tiderock Companies, Inc. has announced its acquisition of MTAG Composites LTD for a purchase price of $8.44M USD. This strategic acquisition is set to not only expand Tiderock's operational footprint to the United States and additional UK sites but also marks a pivotal moment for MTAG, a company that has been a leading force in the European composites market since its inception in 2008.

Advertisment

A Glimpse into the Future: Financial Forecasts and Strategic Growth

With the composites market projected to surge from USD $105.75 billion in 2022 to USD $191.36 billion by 2032, MTAG Composites LTD is positioned at the cusp of this exponential growth. Anticipating a Gross Revenue of $12.5M USD, an EBITDA of $3.0M USD, and a net income of $1.75M USD for the fiscal year 2024, MTAG's financial outlook is robust. The acquisition deal, comprising a promissory note of $1,250,000 USD, the issuance of 625,000 Series D Preferred Shares, and a reserve portion payable in cash and/or common stock after 12 months, reflects a calculated bet on the future of composites in both traditional and emerging markets.

Unveiling the Blueprint: Tiderock's Post-Merger Vision

Advertisment

Post-merger, Tiderock Companies is set to restructure under two primary divisions: manufacturing and real estate. The manufacturing division, spearheaded by MTAG, will focus on leveraging the burgeoning demand for composite materials across sectors, thereby solidifying its presence in the market and exploring new avenues for growth. Concurrently, the Real Estate division, operating under the Sora brand, will persist in developing unique commercial properties. This dual-division strategy underscores Tiderock's commitment to diversifying its portfolio while capitalizing on stabilized interest rates and the continued demand for housing in targeted US markets.

A Strategic Leap: Expanding Horizons and Market Dominance

The acquisition of MTAG by Tiderock Companies is emblematic of the shifting dynamics within the composites industry. By extending its footprint to the United States and furthering its reach within the UK, Tiderock is poised to not only capitalize on the projected growth of the composites market but also to set new benchmarks for innovation and sustainability within the sector. The discontinued activities related to a previously contemplated solar joint venture highlight Tiderock's strategic refocusing on its core competencies in manufacturing and real estate, ensuring a more streamlined and potent approach to market dominance.

In conclusion, the acquisition of MTAG Composites LTD by Tiderock Companies, Inc. for $8.44M USD marks a cornerstone event in the composites industry, heralding a period of strategic expansion and financial growth. With both companies set to leverage their combined strengths, the future looks promising for their stakeholders, the industry, and the markets they serve. As Tiderock embarks on this new chapter, the integration of MTAG's expertise and the expansion into lucrative markets underscore a visionary approach to navigating the complexities of global markets in the era of composites.