Threat Letter Backfires: Tirana Judge Arnisa Kellici Faces Serious Charges

On a seemingly regular day in Tirana, a city often associated with historical buildings and vibrant culture, a story unfolded that sent ripples across the judicial circles of Albania. Judge Arnisa Kellici reported receiving a threatening letter targeting her children, a harrowing experience that led to immediate measures being taken for her family's protection. However, as the investigation progressed, it revealed an unexpected twist.

Elaborate Deception or a Grave Misunderstanding?

The Tirana Prosecution, after scrutinizing the evidence, found hints suggesting that the threatening letter was penned by none other than Judge Kellici herself. This shocking revelation led to her being charged under Article 305 of the Criminal Code for the criminal offense of 'False reporting'. This development raised numerous questions about the motive behind such an alleged action and the implications on Judge Kellici's career and reputation.

Further Complications Surface

As the investigation delved deeper, another troubling fact emerged. Judge Kellici was found to have submitted false information to the High Judicial Council, an act that aims to obtain undue benefits. This additional misstep added a second charge to her growing list of accusations, that of 'Forgery of documents' under Article 186 of the Criminal Code.

The Handover to the General Jurisdiction of Durrës

Faced with these serious allegations, the Tirana Prosecution deemed itself incompetent to continue the proceedings. The case was subsequently transferred to the Prosecutor's Office of the First Instance of the General Jurisdiction of Durrës for further action. In a gesture that speaks to the seriousness of the situation, Judge Kellici has been suspended pending the outcome of the subsequent investigation.

The unfolding events surrounding Judge Kellici's case serve as a stark reminder of the importance of transparency and integrity in the judicial system. As the case progresses, it continues to hold the attention of the public and the legal fraternity, waiting to see justice served.