'The State of Corporate Volunteering': A Surge in Corporate Volunteerism Amid Hybrid Work

In a society increasingly conscious of corporate social responsibility, Benevity Inc., a leading global corporate purpose software company, has shed light on a significant upward trend in corporate volunteerism. Their report, 'The State of Corporate Volunteering', reveals a 57% year-over-year increase in global employee volunteering participation and a 41% surge in volunteer hours contributed, as businesses strive to foster employee connection in a hybrid work landscape.

Volunteering: An Employee Engagement Strategy

Since the advent of the pandemic, there has been a 15% rise in companies integrating volunteer initiatives into their employee engagement strategies. This shift demonstrates a growing recognition of the role of volunteerism in enhancing workplace community and boosting employee morale. Physical volunteering has seen a 3.6-fold increase over the last year, while virtual volunteering now represents 51% of total hours on the Benevity platform, up from 23% before the pandemic.

This surge in virtual opportunities has democratized employee engagement in volunteer work, breaking down geographical barriers and enabling participation irrespective of location. Significantly, 65% of volunteers logged their first hours in the past year, providing crucial support to nonprofits during periods of economic instability.

Flexibility and Rewards Fuel Participation

The data suggest that flexibility in volunteering opportunities and rewards can significantly bolster participation. Companies offering rewards for volunteering witnessed a 50% higher average of volunteer hours per individual. Interestingly, 60% of companies provide such rewards, pointing to a growing trend of incentivizing social contribution.

Volunteer Acts of Kindness: The New Normal

Another trend that has emerged is the rise of Volunteer Acts of Kindness (VAOK), recognized by 80% of companies and accounting for 35% of total volunteer hours. These acts extend beyond traditional volunteering and include non-traditional support such as helping neighbors or participating in environmental cleanups. VAOK has found particular resonance with Gen Z employees, indicating a generational shift in attitudes towards volunteering.