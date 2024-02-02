'The Right to Be Forgotten': A New Dawn for Cancer Survivors in Spain

In the heart of Europe, a grim statistic shadows the sunny streets of Spain: experts predict that half of the population born today will, at some point, confront the specter of cancer. Yet, amidst this daunting reality, there is also a beacon of hope. Medical advancements have notably heightened survival rates, with a vast number of patients either being fully cured or living extended lives with the disease. However, for those who conquer the illness, a different type of struggle often begins - facing discrimination and hurdles in everyday activities such as procuring mortgages, insurance, or launching a business due to their medical history.

Advocacy for 'Right to be Forgotten'

The European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO), in alliance with the Spanish Society of Medical Oncology (SEOM) and the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC), is spearheading a battle against this inequality. They are staunchly advocating for The Right to be Forgotten. This principle mandates that following five years of remission, a cancer patient's history should be expunged from records and not disclosed, thereby warding off potential discrimination. In a significant move, ESMO is also endorsing the EU Code of Conduct to reflect these alterations in financial services.

EU Endorses the Right to be Forgotten

In a landmark decision, the European Parliament has ratified a resolution instructing EU member states to implement the Right to be Forgotten by 2025. This transformative directive paves the way for cancer survivors to lead lives without the stigma or discrimination linked to their past illness.

Cancer Survival Rates in Spain: A Ray of Optimism

Despite the high risk of cancer, there is a silver lining. Cancer survival rates in Spain have doubled over the past four decades. From 2008-2013, the survival rate was over 55% for males and nearly 62% for females. The likelihood of relapse is higher in the initial five years, thus reinforcing the five-year remission period as a logical benchmark for the Right to be Forgotten.