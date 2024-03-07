THE LOFT by Brussels Airlines and Lexus Wins 'Europe's Leading Airline Lounge' Title for Sixth Year at World Travel Awards

For the remarkable sixth consecutive year, THE LOFT by Brussels Airlines and Lexus has clinched the title of "Europe's Leading Airline Lounge" at the World Travel Awards held in Berlin. This honor represents the voice of global travelers who have expressed their preference for the lounge through their votes, highlighting the premium experience THE LOFT continues to deliver. Situated within the Schengen area of Brussels Airport, THE LOFT serves as the airline's flagship lounge, offering an array of seating options, exclusive nap rooms, shower facilities, and a welcoming atmosphere for Business Class travelers, Miles and More loyalty program status holders, and Star Alliance Gold members. Economy Class passengers also have the opportunity to access the lounge at reduced rates during less busy times.

Commitment to Excellence

"Based on the feedback of our guests, we keep on smartly investing in our lounge to remain at the top," states Olivier Brynaert, Head of Customer Experience at Brussels Airlines. Recent enhancements include renovated shower suites, an improved buffet set-up, and the introduction of an 'a la carte' menu in the HON area, among others. Brynaert's humility and gratitude towards the lounge team, partners, and suppliers underscore the collaborative effort that has led to this consistent recognition. The airline is poised to introduce further enhancements, including an upgraded coffee corner in partnership with Rombouts Coffee and regular events that emphasize Belgitude, reinforcing its commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience.

A Partnership of Distinction

The collaboration between Brussels Airlines and Lexus is not merely about shared branding but a unified vision towards customer satisfaction and experience. "This award recognises the winning formula of superb customer experience and inspiring design at THE LOFT," remarks Filip Belmans, Head of Communications & Customer Experience at Lexus Europe. Lexus aims to enable customers to 'experience amazing' by applying Omotenashi, the Japanese concept of hospitality, emphasizing anticipatory care without being obtrusive. This philosophy resonates not just in THE LOFT's environment but extends to Lexus's automotive creations, from the flagship Lexus LM to the compact Lexus LBX, which was recently voted What Car? 'Car of the Year 2024'.

The Future of Lounge Experience

As THE LOFT by Brussels Airlines and Lexus embarks on another year of being Europe's leading airline lounge, the focus remains on innovation and refinement. The lounge's success is a testament to the power of listening to customer feedback and the relentless pursuit of excellence. With ongoing investments and the introduction of new features, THE LOFT is set to elevate the lounge experience further, promising an even more luxurious and comfortable environment for its guests. This award not only celebrates past achievements but also sets the stage for future innovations in the aviation hospitality sector.

The recognition of THE LOFT by Brussels Airlines and Lexus as Europe's Leading Airline Lounge for the sixth consecutive year at the World Travel Awards serves as a beacon of commitment towards excellence. It highlights the successful partnership and shared vision between Brussels Airlines and Lexus, dedicated to providing a superior customer experience. As THE LOFT continues to evolve, it remains a symbol of luxury, comfort, and innovation in airline hospitality, eagerly anticipating the needs and exceeding the expectations of its global clientele.